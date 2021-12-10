PUBG to become free-to-play on Jan. 12

PUBG, one of the world’s most popular battle royale games, is finally going free-to-play for all players on PC, console, and mobile.

The announcement was made at The Game Awards before a new trailer was revealed on the game’s YouTube channel. To date, PUBG has sold more than 75 million copies worldwide.

While PUBG Mobile has been completely free since its 2018 launch, its PC and console companions have not. Following its early access launch, PUBG became one of Steam’s biggest hits and experienced great success during the battle royale boom. The game still has a large active player base on Steam, but with its move to free-to-play, that number is only going to get bigger.

The move toward free-to-play will mean that those with a premium copy of the game will have access to Battlegrounds Plus. This mode allows players to participate in ranked play and other custom modes, as well as earn special in-game items. If you’ve already got a premium copy, you’ll also earn yourself some free loot in-game with the PUBG Special Commemorative Pack.

If you have yet to purchase PUBG, you’ll have a chance to play for free beginning on Jan. 12. You can pre-register and find out more at pre-reg.pubg.com.