PUBG raises $588k for Australia Fire Relief charity

The developers of PUBG have raised a total of $588.115.52 for Australia Fire Relief.

PUBG Corporation set up a fundraiser back in February 2020 in an effort to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. All proceeds from the game’s pan skin have been donated towards WIRES, Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization.

Australia was doused in flames earlier this year, in the country’s most deadly bushfire. Animals were killed in their millions, and houses were burned down to the ground. The fires have since been contained and extinguished, but the aftermath is still present.

With the worldwide impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, WIRES’ work has become even more difficult. The money will give a well-needed boost to the organization, and help to restore Australia back to its former glory.

“Now more than ever we feel this is a worthy cause for the money you’re donated and we hope you do as well,” PUBG Corp said in a press release. “It is truly inspiring to see the good that we can do together and we’re honored to be in a position where the sale of a small digital item and the generosity of our community can have such a big impact on the world.”

The Australia Fire Relief pan skin was available to buy on PC and console for $2.99 or 300 G-coins.