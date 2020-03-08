PUBG players can test out new ranked ruleset for limited time

PUBG fans will be able to try out the new ranked ruleset in the LABS menu for a brief period. Player feedback will help shape the ruleset in the upcoming Competitive mode and determine if changes need to be made.

The ruleset will combine the strengths of the casual ruleset and the esport ruleset, which will allow for more competitive matches. Fans can try out the new rule set in first-person and third-person perspective and the map selection will randomly rotate between Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Loot spawns will be set higher in the new ruleset to allow all players to have access to strong weapons early in the match. Level two equipment will also spawn more frequently to prevent players from being at a disadvantage. Several locations will still have to be looted to be fully equipped, however.

The blue zone will also close faster to create a more tense environment and cause more engagements as players are pushed closer together. Vehicle spawns will be the same as in normal games, but PUBG Corp has removed the motor glider from the ranked ruleset. Red Zones are also more likely to occur on the edge of the safe zone to specifically target players hugging the border or are playing out of position. Flare guns are currently available but may be removed in the future if cause the game to be unbalanced.

Feedback from players will help determine if changes need to be made to the ruleset and will directly impact the upcoming competitive mode. The ranked ruleset will be available for players to try until March. 9.