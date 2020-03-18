PUBG PC Patch 6.3: Full notes and updates

PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds‘ update 6.3 is now live, bringing with it the much-anticipated Panzerfaust to Karakin.

The patch includes rebalancing weapons and Care Packages, bug fixes, and quality of life improvements, with Team Deathmatch and invincibility taking a back seat.

Here are the full patch notes for PUBG update 6.3.

New weapon: Panzerfaust

Image via PUBG Corporation

Karakin exclusive.

Uncommon world spawn found across the map.

Guaranteed to be in every airdrop.

The Panzerfaust warhead explodes upon impact, but can also be blown up mid-air.

The damage radius is 6m from the point of impact.

The explosion can deal splash damage through thin walls and objects, up to a short distance.

Can be used to breach specific walls on Karakin, much like the Sticky Bomb.

The warhead will explode mid-air, before impact if damaged by explosions or shot by a bullet.

One time use.

Once the warhead is fired, the Panzerfaust tube will be discarded and cannot be picked back up.

Firing the warhead produces a backblast, so be careful.

The backblast damages those within a 3m zone behind the weapon.

Be careful you don’t have any teammates or a wall too close behind you.

Zeroing options at 60, 100 (default) and 150 meters.

Weapon balance changes

Image via PUBG Corporation

Tommy Gun

Added upper rail to attach Red Dot and Holo Sights.

Increased rate of fire from 700 to 750.

Increased firing accuracy.

Increased moving accuracy.

Decreased recoil when firing for an extended duration.

This is due to the increased rate of fire.

M249

Added Stock attachment slot.

A Tactical Stock can be equipped to improve weapon stability.

Added Magazine attachment​ slot.

Reduced standard ammo capacity to 75.

Now holds 150 with an extended mag.

Decreased base bullet damage from 45 to 40.

Increased recoil.

Found on ALL maps.

Semi-rare spawn.

UMP-45

Increased base bullet damage​ from 39 to 41.

Increased rate of fire from 650 to 670.

Increased muzzle velocity from 300 to 360.

This means an increase to the speed at which bullets leave the barrel, making it a bit easier to track moving targets.

DBS

Removed from Care Packages.

Now found on ALL maps as rare ground loot.

Quality of life improvements

Improved visibility of nearby items on the ground by enhancing the glowing effect and adding a new pulse effect.

The new pulse effect can be disabled and is listed as “Item Flashing Effect” under Gameplay settings.

Added an electric static sound to the Blue Zone wall providing players with an audible queue when the Blue Zone is near.

[Team Deathmatch] Added Rich Presence to let your Discord and Steam friends know when you’re fragging in TDM.

[Team Deathmatch] Invincibility will now be removed instantly when engaging in combat (firing a weapon, throwing grenade, etc.).

[Team Deathmatch] Hotkey for player reports is disabled for 1 second after death to prevent accidental activation.

Performance

Optimization improvements have been applied to reduce instances of FPS stuttering (hitching) on certain hardware configurations.

Bug fixes

Fixed the following issues:

Location of teammate’s character not synchronized with observer’s display in certain situations.

Map texture displayed in poor quality.

‘Round 3’ message constantly displayed and round not starting in Team Deathmatch.

Name of Victory dance 12 emote not displayed properly.

Visual misalignment on the Blue Zone UI.

Visual issue with the background of the vehicle durability UI.

PUBG’s Trench Coat clipping through the character.

All glasses & mask items not being displayed when equipping Golden Dragon Traditional Cap.

Titles of all Keys not being displayed correctly in store and inventory.

Unable to accomplish the mission ‘Reach top 10 after earning a kill with QBZ/AKM’ in certain situations.

Wrong 4x reticle displayed when using the DP-28.

Abnormal Blue Zone sound played in spectator mode.

Reload interaction sounds heard differently in FPP and TPP views.

Miscellaneous changes

Sticky Bombs can now be found in Training Mode.

Added additional ringtone for the Sticky Bomb.

DBS spawns can be adjusted in custom matches.

Survivor pass: Shakedown

The third track of Survivor Pass missions has been unlocked. The new missions follow an explosive theme.

The current season of both the Survivor Pass and Survival Title System will end on April 14 PDT. Starting April 1 (KST) / March 31 (PDT), there will be a countdown on the Survivor Pass lobby banner notifying players of the pass end date.

A pop-up message will be displayed to users purchasing Premium Pass, alerting them of the time left until pass end.

Premium Pass and Level-up items can be purchased until the Pass period ends.

Skins and items

Four new Badlands skin sets have been added, available until April 15.

Custom match