PUBG PC Patch 6.3: Full notes and updates

PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds‘ update 6.3 is now live, bringing with it the much-anticipated Panzerfaust to Karakin.
The patch includes rebalancing weapons and Care Packages, bug fixes, and quality of life improvements, with Team Deathmatch and invincibility taking a back seat.
Here are the full patch notes for PUBG update 6.3.
New weapon: Panzerfaust
- Karakin exclusive.
- Uncommon world spawn found across the map.
- Guaranteed to be in every airdrop.
- The Panzerfaust warhead explodes upon impact, but can also be blown up mid-air.
- The damage radius is 6m from the point of impact.
- The explosion can deal splash damage through thin walls and objects, up to a short distance.
- Can be used to breach specific walls on Karakin, much like the Sticky Bomb.
- The warhead will explode mid-air, before impact if damaged by explosions or shot by a bullet.
- One time use.
- Once the warhead is fired, the Panzerfaust tube will be discarded and cannot be picked back up.
- Firing the warhead produces a backblast, so be careful.
- The backblast damages those within a 3m zone behind the weapon.
- Be careful you don’t have any teammates or a wall too close behind you.
- Zeroing options at 60, 100 (default) and 150 meters.
Weapon balance changes
Tommy Gun
- Added upper rail to attach Red Dot and Holo Sights.
- Increased rate of fire from 700 to 750.
- Increased firing accuracy.
- Increased moving accuracy.
- Decreased recoil when firing for an extended duration.
- This is due to the increased rate of fire.
M249
- Added Stock attachment slot.
- A Tactical Stock can be equipped to improve weapon stability.
- Added Magazine attachment slot.
- Reduced standard ammo capacity to 75.
- Now holds 150 with an extended mag.
- Decreased base bullet damage from 45 to 40.
- Increased recoil.
- Found on ALL maps.
- Semi-rare spawn.
UMP-45
- Increased base bullet damage from 39 to 41.
- Increased rate of fire from 650 to 670.
- Increased muzzle velocity from 300 to 360.
- This means an increase to the speed at which bullets leave the barrel, making it a bit easier to track moving targets.
DBS
- Removed from Care Packages.
- Now found on ALL maps as rare ground loot.
Quality of life improvements
- Improved visibility of nearby items on the ground by enhancing the glowing effect and adding a new pulse effect.
- The new pulse effect can be disabled and is listed as “Item Flashing Effect” under Gameplay settings.
- Added an electric static sound to the Blue Zone wall providing players with an audible queue when the Blue Zone is near.
- [Team Deathmatch] Added Rich Presence to let your Discord and Steam friends know when you’re fragging in TDM.
- [Team Deathmatch] Invincibility will now be removed instantly when engaging in combat (firing a weapon, throwing grenade, etc.).
- [Team Deathmatch] Hotkey for player reports is disabled for 1 second after death to prevent accidental activation.
Performance
- Optimization improvements have been applied to reduce instances of FPS stuttering (hitching) on certain hardware configurations.
Bug fixes
Fixed the following issues:
- Location of teammate’s character not synchronized with observer’s display in certain situations.
- Map texture displayed in poor quality.
- ‘Round 3’ message constantly displayed and round not starting in Team Deathmatch.
- Name of Victory dance 12 emote not displayed properly.
- Visual misalignment on the Blue Zone UI.
- Visual issue with the background of the vehicle durability UI.
- PUBG’s Trench Coat clipping through the character.
- All glasses & mask items not being displayed when equipping Golden Dragon Traditional Cap.
- Titles of all Keys not being displayed correctly in store and inventory.
- Unable to accomplish the mission ‘Reach top 10 after earning a kill with QBZ/AKM’ in certain situations.
- Wrong 4x reticle displayed when using the DP-28.
- Abnormal Blue Zone sound played in spectator mode.
- Reload interaction sounds heard differently in FPP and TPP views.
Miscellaneous changes
- Sticky Bombs can now be found in Training Mode.
- Added additional ringtone for the Sticky Bomb.
- DBS spawns can be adjusted in custom matches.
Survivor pass: Shakedown
- The third track of Survivor Pass missions has been unlocked. The new missions follow an explosive theme.
- The current season of both the Survivor Pass and Survival Title System will end on April 14 PDT. Starting April 1 (KST) / March 31 (PDT), there will be a countdown on the Survivor Pass lobby banner notifying players of the pass end date.
- A pop-up message will be displayed to users purchasing Premium Pass, alerting them of the time left until pass end.
- Premium Pass and Level-up items can be purchased until the Pass period ends.
Skins and items
- Four new Badlands skin sets have been added, available until April 15.
Custom match
- Karakin is now available in Custom Matches.
- Updated Esports Mode preset.
- The previous 2019 preset has been replaced by the 2020 Global Esports Ruleset.
- Blue Zone settings are identical to 2019. However, item spawn rates have been changed in accordance with each map’s ruleset.
- This preset uses the S.U.P.E.R ruleset (Official Esports Ruleset).
- Inner Blue Zone option has been added.
- Organized custom match presets and added some new ones.
- ‘The First Weapon for Your Chicken Dinner’ preset has been added.
- Drop-in with a random weapon set and fight your way to victory, no weapons spawn in the world, although you can pick up the weapons from player death boxes.
- [PUBG Partners] Motor Glider and Sticky Bomb have been added to Sandbox mode.
- Known Issue: Snowmobiles and Snowbikes don’t spawn on Vikendi.
- This issue will be resolved in next patch.