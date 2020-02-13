PUBG PC Patch 6.2: Full notes and updates

The latest PUBG update brings with it a new game mode, Team Deathmatch, the next iteration of the game’s Skill-Based Rating system, and more.
It includes a range of tweaks to the ins and outs of gameplay, with frag grenades taking the focus. Right peeking, blue zone effects, and the UI, though, are also receiving some much-needed attention.
Here are the full patch notes for PUBG Patch 6.2.
Team Deathmatch
- The long-requested Team Deathmatch mode has now arrived.
Game mode overview:
- Eight-vs-eight
- FPP only
- Weapon Spawn Kits
- Respawns
- No knockdowns
- No friendly fire
Available to play through the new Arcade section of the menu.
Gameplay
Granade changes
Frag Grenades
- Vests now mitigate damage received from Frag Grenades, but vest durability isn’t reduced when taking damage from Frags.
- Damage mitigation amount is dependent on the level of vest worn by the player, with the same percentage reduction as for bullet damage.
- Frags will deal 20 percent less damage to prone players.
- Item weight increased by 50 percent.
- Each Frag Grenade now takes 27 inventory capacity, up from 18.
- Pulling the pin of a Frag is now louder and audible from further away.
Smoke grenades
- Decreased fuse time from three seconds to one second.
Stun grenades
- Increased indirect hit effect radius
- Up to 6.5m, from 5.5m.
- Ringing sound now impacts players through walls
- This matches the Frag Grenade mechanic, although the impact affects a smaller radius.
- Added slight camera shake to players near the explosion.
- Default fuse time mechanic:
- Stuns now explode 0.7 sec after first impact, or after fuse timer runs out, whichever comes first.
- Fuse time without cooking has been increased to five sec.
- 2.5-second fuse timer when cooking the stun remains unchanged.
Molotov Cocktail
- Increased the speed at which fire spreads by 50 percent.
- Fire can now spread slightly further, with an increased damage radius.
- Changed the way fire spreads around objects. Fire will now more consistently reach the backside of objects (especially thin objects like trees).
- Re-introduced direct damage while standing in fire, in addition to existing damage over time.
- Players in fire will now take an additional 10 damage per second.
- Fire now reaches higher and should be obstructed less by small objects.
Frag and Stun Grade visual effects have also been updated, alongside a more realistic Frag Grenade sound.
Right Peeking/Leaning
- Players viewing their opponent from the right side of objects will now have more of their body exposed.
- A player’s head will lean slightly more toward the scope when ADS, so that the character’s head is more exposed.
- Made adjustments to some weapons to have characters’ bodies be more exposed when peering to the right of objects.
Karakin Changes
- G36C and MP5K have been added to Karakin.
- Spawn rate of First Aid Kits and boost items have been increased.
- Spawn rate of bandages has been decreased.
- Spawn rate of DMR, SR, and Win94 on Karakin has been decreased.
- Increased care package airplane speed to move faster across the island.
Adjusted Blue Zone effects
- Distortion effect has been removed.
- Altered effect where the Blue Zone meets the ground, to more clearly identify the Blue Zone edge.
- Lowered the top wall of the Blue Zone.
- Updated visual shaders.
- Effects will become more intense as phases progress.
- Changed sounds for entering and exiting the Blue Zone.
- Low volume humming sound can now be heard while within 10 tp15m from Blue Zone.
- This should help players identify when the Blue Zone is getting close.
Blood Effects Visibility improvement
- Increased blood color saturation over distance for better visibility.
- Added distance scaling to blood effects.
Parachute ‘Follow’ feature
- During the pre-match countdown, follow UI will be shown at the bottom left of the screen.
- Open the map to select a teammate to follow.
- You can still select a teammate to follow up until exiting the plane.
- After selecting a teammate to follow, you can cancel on the map screen, or also by holding F while in the plane, or while actively following a player in your parachute.
- If you’re obstructed by terrain or an object, your follow will be canceled.
PUBG LABS / Skill Based Rating Test
- Players will need to complete 5 placement matches to earn a rank in the new test. The highest initial placement rank is Platinum 4 (2,600 RP).
- The overall algorithm used has been tuned based on data and feedback from the first test.
- Assists now influence your rating.
- Assists are considered to be the same value as Kills for the purpose of RP gains and losses.
- Any kills resulting from friendly fire will count as negative kills
- The maximum amount of RP that can be gained or lost after a match is now dynamic per tier, with lower tiers having a larger cap than higher tiers.
- The expected performance of players in the Master tier will now increase at every 100 RP above 3,500, making it much more difficult to climb in Master tier the higher a player rises
- The highest RP a player can reach is now 5,000.
UI/UX
Friends List UI improvement
- Visual improvement on friends list has been made. A new icon to distinguish on/offline state has been added.
- Improved ID search button UI.
- Leave team button has been relocated to the team tab.
- Button features which were provided in icons are now available in the context menu on the left.
- Hover the mouse cursor on the ID to bring the context menu.
- INVITE, FOLLOW/UNFOLLOW, PROFILE, KICK functions can be used on the context menu.
- Online users are listed on the top and offline users are listed separately on the foldable list.
- Slots in the Team tab are separated into 4 slots. Slots are activated accordingly to selected game mode (Solo/Duo/Squad).
- Host player will be displayed with a star on the top left of the ID.
- Invite button has been added on the Career page
- Key guide text displayed on the starting island has been modified.
- It will be displayed in nouns just like other options which have no direct effect on the game play (Map, Mission List, Inventory etc.)
- Alt+K: Toggle Key Hint → Alt+K: On-Screen Key Guide.
- Added brightness adjustment for Karakin.
Performance
- Performance has been improved with additional WorldOriginShift optimizations.
Custom Match and Observer
- Custom match Erangel classic has been removed.
- Observing UI polishingAdjusted the sidearm weapon slot in the name layout UI to have weapon icon centered.
- Made fine grid adjustments on all areas of name layout UI.
- Default pattern of team number (logo) area has been modified.
- This pattern is displayed when not using the logo. Fixed the pattern area so that stripe pattern is displayed properly on trapezoidal shape.
- Relevant UIs are player list, name layout and team list.
World
- PGC 2019 champions and new contents have been added to the hall of fame, Erangel.
- Picture of PGC 2019 champions, Gen.G and 2019 PGC panorama has been added.
- PGI key art insignia/banner has been deleted. Gen.G insignia/banner has been added on different location.
- Added posters of global events (PAI, PNC, PGC) run by PUBG in 2019.
- PGI 2018 FPP champion, OMG’s graffiti has been removed and replaced with 2019 champ, Gen.G.
- PGI 2018(OMG, Gen.G gold), PGC 2019 Champion’s (Gen.G) uniform has been added.
- The names of champions on the molding has been deleted.
- PGC 2019 trophy has been added.
Skins and items
- CHEERLEADER SET, five items.
- BADLANDS LEISURE SET, four items.
- Improved parachute backpack model design.
- Improved backpack design will be applied to all parachute skins.
Survivor Pass: Shakedown
- Detailed list of missions.
- Survive for more than three minutes in Karakin.
- Destroy two destructible walls with sticky bombs.
- Survive two times in the Black Zone.
- Drop into a named location on Karakin
- Deal total amount of 100 damage through penetrable walls.
- Get a kill through a penetrable wall.
Mastery
- Weapon Mastery Balancing.
- Early levels of Weapon Mastery now require less XP to earn. As a result of this change, players may find that some of their Weapon Mastery levels are slightly higher than before.
- Due to a technical issue, the PUBG ID feature has been temporarily disabled.
Replay System
- Replays from previous updates are no-longer playable, as the replay system has been updated.
Bug fixes
Gameplay
- Resolved issue which allowed a player’s breath gauge to instantly recover in certain situations when coming out of the water.
- Resolved issue that prevented players from being moved to their correct spawn location when vaulting at match start in War Mode using ground respawn.
- Resolved issue with player death boxes blocking grenade damage.
- Resolved issue with care packages not blocking grenade damage.
- Resolved issue with the headshot blood effects blocking vision in FPP.
- Resolved issue which preventing healing/boost item animations from playing when spamming the use hotkey.
World
- Resolved issue of some object edges becoming transparent when close to the blue zone.
- Minor map bug fixes on Erangel and Karakin.
Skins and items
- When a female character wearing Rapture Squad Gloves with tattoo sleeve, wrist looks transparent.
- Visual issue with character model’s arm when wearing the Tenebres Combat Vest.
UI/UX
- Fixed issue in replays which could prevent certain players from being displayed on the minimap.
- Fixed issue in replays which would display incorrect grid sizes on some maps.
Sound
Reduced volume of Sticky Bomb sound effects, as they were louder than intended.