PUBG PC Patch 6.2: Full notes and updates

The latest PUBG update brings with it a new game mode, Team Deathmatch, the next iteration of the game’s Skill-Based Rating system, and more.

It includes a range of tweaks to the ins and outs of gameplay, with frag grenades taking the focus. Right peeking, blue zone effects, and the UI, though, are also receiving some much-needed attention.

Here are the full patch notes for PUBG Patch 6.2.

Team Deathmatch

The long-requested Team Deathmatch mode has now arrived.

Game mode overview:

Eight-vs-eight

FPP only

Weapon Spawn Kits

Respawns

No knockdowns

No friendly fire

Available to play through the new Arcade section of the menu.

Gameplay

Granade changes

Frag Grenades

Vests now mitigate damage received from Frag Grenades, but vest durability isn’t reduced when taking damage from Frags.

Damage mitigation amount is dependent on the level of vest worn by the player, with the same percentage reduction as for bullet damage.

Frags will deal 20 percent less damage to prone players.

Item weight increased by 50 percent.

Each Frag Grenade now takes 27 inventory capacity, up from 18.

Pulling the pin of a Frag is now louder and audible from further away.

Smoke grenades

Decreased fuse time from three seconds to one second.

Stun grenades

Increased indirect hit effect radius

Up to 6.5m, from 5.5m.

Ringing sound now impacts players through walls

This matches the Frag Grenade mechanic, although the impact affects a smaller radius.

Added slight camera shake to players near the explosion.

Default fuse time mechanic:

Stuns now explode 0.7 sec after first impact, or after fuse timer runs out, whichever comes first.

Fuse time without cooking has been increased to five sec.

2.5-second fuse timer when cooking the stun remains unchanged.

Molotov Cocktail

Increased the speed at which fire spreads by 50 percent.

Fire can now spread slightly further, with an increased damage radius.

Changed the way fire spreads around objects. Fire will now more consistently reach the backside of objects (especially thin objects like trees).

Re-introduced direct damage while standing in fire, in addition to existing damage over time.

Players in fire will now take an additional 10 damage per second.

Fire now reaches higher and should be obstructed less by small objects.

Frag and Stun Grade visual effects have also been updated, alongside a more realistic Frag Grenade sound.

Right Peeking/Leaning

Players viewing their opponent from the right side of objects will now have more of their body exposed.

A player’s head will lean slightly more toward the scope when ADS, so that the character’s head is more exposed.

Made adjustments to some weapons to have characters’ bodies be more exposed when peering to the right of objects.

Karakin Changes

G36C and MP5K have been added to Karakin.

Spawn rate of First Aid Kits and boost items have been increased.

Spawn rate of bandages has been decreased.

Spawn rate of DMR, SR, and Win94 on Karakin has been decreased.

Increased care package airplane speed to move faster across the island.

Adjusted Blue Zone effects

Distortion effect has been removed.

Altered effect where the Blue Zone meets the ground, to more clearly identify the Blue Zone edge.

Lowered the top wall of the Blue Zone.

Updated visual shaders.

Effects will become more intense as phases progress.

Changed sounds for entering and exiting the Blue Zone.

Low volume humming sound can now be heard while within 10 tp15m from Blue Zone.

This should help players identify when the Blue Zone is getting close.

Blood Effects Visibility improvement

Increased blood color saturation over distance for better visibility.

Added distance scaling to blood effects.

Parachute ‘Follow’ feature

During the pre-match countdown, follow UI will be shown at the bottom left of the screen.

Open the map to select a teammate to follow.

You can still select a teammate to follow up until exiting the plane.

After selecting a teammate to follow, you can cancel on the map screen, or also by holding F while in the plane, or while actively following a player in your parachute.

If you’re obstructed by terrain or an object, your follow will be canceled.

PUBG LABS / Skill Based Rating Test

Players will need to complete 5 placement matches to earn a rank in the new test. The highest initial placement rank is Platinum 4 (2,600 RP).

The overall algorithm used has been tuned based on data and feedback from the first test.

Assists now influence your rating.

Assists are considered to be the same value as Kills for the purpose of RP gains and losses.

Any kills resulting from friendly fire will count as negative kills

The maximum amount of RP that can be gained or lost after a match is now dynamic per tier, with lower tiers having a larger cap than higher tiers.

The expected performance of players in the Master tier will now increase at every 100 RP above 3,500, making it much more difficult to climb in Master tier the higher a player rises

The highest RP a player can reach is now 5,000.

UI/UX

Friends List UI improvement

Visual improvement on friends list has been made. A new icon to distinguish on/offline state has been added.

Improved ID search button UI.

Leave team button has been relocated to the team tab.

Button features which were provided in icons are now available in the context menu on the left.

Hover the mouse cursor on the ID to bring the context menu.

INVITE, FOLLOW/UNFOLLOW, PROFILE, KICK functions can be used on the context menu.

Online users are listed on the top and offline users are listed separately on the foldable list.

Slots in the Team tab are separated into 4 slots. Slots are activated accordingly to selected game mode (Solo/Duo/Squad).

Host player will be displayed with a star on the top left of the ID.

Invite button has been added on the Career page

Key guide text displayed on the starting island has been modified.

It will be displayed in nouns just like other options which have no direct effect on the game play (Map, Mission List, Inventory etc.)

Alt+K: Toggle Key Hint → Alt+K: On-Screen Key Guide.

Added brightness adjustment for Karakin.

Performance

Performance has been improved with additional WorldOriginShift optimizations.

Custom Match and Observer

Custom match Erangel classic has been removed.

Observing UI polishingAdjusted the sidearm weapon slot in the name layout UI to have weapon icon centered.

Made fine grid adjustments on all areas of name layout UI.

Default pattern of team number (logo) area has been modified.

This pattern is displayed when not using the logo. Fixed the pattern area so that stripe pattern is displayed properly on trapezoidal shape.

Relevant UIs are player list, name layout and team list.

World

PGC 2019 champions and new contents have been added to the hall of fame, Erangel.

Picture of PGC 2019 champions, Gen.G and 2019 PGC panorama has been added.

PGI key art insignia/banner has been deleted. Gen.G insignia/banner has been added on different location.

Added posters of global events (PAI, PNC, PGC) run by PUBG in 2019.

PGI 2018 FPP champion, OMG’s graffiti has been removed and replaced with 2019 champ, Gen.G.

PGI 2018(OMG, Gen.G gold), PGC 2019 Champion’s (Gen.G) uniform has been added.

The names of champions on the molding has been deleted.

PGC 2019 trophy has been added.

Skins and items

CHEERLEADER SET, five items.

BADLANDS LEISURE SET, four items.

Improved parachute backpack model design.

Improved backpack design will be applied to all parachute skins.

Survivor Pass: Shakedown

Detailed list of missions.

Survive for more than three minutes in Karakin.

Destroy two destructible walls with sticky bombs.

Survive two times in the Black Zone.

Drop into a named location on Karakin

Deal total amount of 100 damage through penetrable walls.

Get a kill through a penetrable wall.

Mastery

Weapon Mastery Balancing.

Early levels of Weapon Mastery now require less XP to earn. As a result of this change, players may find that some of their Weapon Mastery levels are slightly higher than before.

Due to a technical issue, the PUBG ID feature has been temporarily disabled.

Replay System

Replays from previous updates are no-longer playable, as the replay system has been updated.

Bug fixes

Gameplay

Resolved issue which allowed a player’s breath gauge to instantly recover in certain situations when coming out of the water.

Resolved issue that prevented players from being moved to their correct spawn location when vaulting at match start in War Mode using ground respawn.

Resolved issue with player death boxes blocking grenade damage.

Resolved issue with care packages not blocking grenade damage.

Resolved issue with the headshot blood effects blocking vision in FPP.

Resolved issue which preventing healing/boost item animations from playing when spamming the use hotkey.

World

Resolved issue of some object edges becoming transparent when close to the blue zone.

Minor map bug fixes on Erangel and Karakin.

Skins and items

When a female character wearing Rapture Squad Gloves with tattoo sleeve, wrist looks transparent.

Visual issue with character model’s arm when wearing the Tenebres Combat Vest.

UI/UX

Fixed issue in replays which could prevent certain players from being displayed on the minimap.

Fixed issue in replays which would display incorrect grid sizes on some maps.

Sound

Reduced volume of Sticky Bomb sound effects, as they were louder than intended.