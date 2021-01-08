PUBG Patch 10.2: Full notes and updates

PUBG Corporation is gearing up for the new PGI.S in the game’s latest patch, making way for the global championship of the 2020-2021 competitive season.

The tournament kicks off on Feb. 2 and features 32 teams from around the world for a $3.5 million prize pool. Team Liquid, TSM, and FaZe Clan, amongst other European and North American teams will fend off representatives from China, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Patch 10.2 features 10 digital screens scattered across Erangel and Miramar, each displaying the tournament. The update also includes a number of new and exciting features, such as a vehicle, called the Coupe RB, a new reputation system, changes to ranked, and a set of Lunar New Year skins.

Here’s the full list of notes and updates for PUBG Patch 10.2.

Livestream screens

PUBG Corporation

Ten digital screens have been constructed across Erangel and Miramar to display LIVE esports events

PGI.S will be the first event live-streamed directly onto these displays while in-game and in the lobby (main menu)

When the stream is offline, the screens will display PGI.S trailers.

You can choose to turn off the live streams in Settings > Gameplay > Functions

PGI.S lobby update

The lobby has been updated and is now PGI.S themed for normal matches, along with some kickass BGM. PGI.S themed lobby has been updated for the normal match with kickass BGM

A Livestream display as been added and is displayed in the lobby. It functions the same as those now found across multiple Battlegrounds

Other PGI.s related updates

PGI.S logo graffiti has been painted around buildings on Erangel and Miramar

The starting plane is now flying PGI.S promo banners on Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Karakin

New PGI.S loading screen splash art has been added

New vehicle: Coupe RB

PUBG Corporation

Introducing the Coupe RB, a vintage sportscar with a blazing top speed of 150 km/h, making it second (on land) in speed only to the Motorbike.

Max capacity: 2 (Driver, Passenger)

Max speed: 150km/h

Spawns only on Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok

New feature: Reputation system

PUBG Corporation

To help keep things more civil while you kill each other, PUBG Corporation is introducing a new Reputation System to the game. This system will assign you a Reputation Level from 0 to 5 depending on how you treat your fellow players.

Your Reputation Level will be displayed in the Team Finder, giving players searching for a group an idea of what kind of teammate you’ll be. Your Reputation Level will naturally increase as you play games, as long as you are not exhibiting toxic or otherwise disruptive behavior.

Reputation level will be displayed in the Team Finder and team member list next to player’s names

Reputation levels are indicative of perceived player behavior

Reputation levels range from 0 to 5, for a total of 6 levels

PUBG Corporation

Reputation level is affected by the following factors:

Player’s reputation level will naturally increase through normal gameplay in Normal and Ranked Mode Battle Royale matches

Leaving matches repeatedly and failing to return may lead to your reputation level decreasing

Reports received for certain negative behavior (obstructing gameplay, verbal abuse, team killing, etc) may lead to your reputation level decreasing

Being reported for the suspected use of cheats does not affect reputation level. With that said, reputation levels will be affected greatly after receiving actual bans

Ranked mode update

The devs are updating Ranked Mode leaver penalties to allow players some leeway to leave without punishment in certain situations.

Leaver penalties should be waived for players who are still alive and leave within five minutes after the plane takes off if the player:

(1) Queued for Squads, requesting matchmaking find them, additional teammates

(2) The plane then takes off with an incomplete team (team of fewer than 4 players in Ranked Squad Mode)

(3) A member of the player’s premade team hasn’t left the match before the plane leaves

If a player qualifies to have their leaver penalty waived by leaving the match, then the match is considered to be competitively invalid for that player. This means:

No stats are recorded on their Career page

No change is made to their RP

No matchmaking penalties are issued

Players will be granted any Pass XP and BP they would have earned as normal

Gameplay

Stunt emotes

Now players can trigger random stunts while mid-air on the Dirt Bike to style on their enemies. There are a total of six new stunts available.

New Stunt emotes exclusive for the Dirt Bike have been added.

6 new default stunt emotes can be used.

The Stunt Emotes are triggerable only mid-air while on a Dirt Bike and when the player is not about to hit something. Hold LMB to trigger a random stunt emote Release LMB to stop emote

The Horn functionality has been replaced with the Stunt Emotes for the Dirt Bike.

Other

Adjusted the reload animations of M416, Scar-L, QBZ, G36C to better match the reload speeds.

The reload animations adjustments are a follow-up to the Balance tweaks to the 556 guns in the 9.2 November update

Quality of life improvements

Alarm system

PUBG Corporation

Click on the top right notification center icon to see stacked notifications

When acquiring an item or a currency from an out-game event etc. will toggle a notification

PUBG Corporation

A message will be shown in the notification center to let you know if an item or currency is soon to expire

Store quality of life improvements

Opening crates upon purchase

Players now can open purchased crates (Set, crate, random rate items) right way in the “Purchase complete” pop-up screen

‘Move to store’ button has been added when browsing an empty item category in the Customize Tab

Lobby chat system quality of life improvement

Some cases of reports have been received that when using certain language input in our lobby chat system, the client would minimize preventing the use of the chat system.

The devs have added a new message to guide players to change their display settings to Windowed or Borderless mode in order to use IME

Performance

Improved CPU performance by reducing physics calculation costs of invisible physics actors (vehicles, characters)

Improved cases of hitching and FPS drops occurring when loading maps (and when entering and maneuvering the world)

Reduced hitches occurring when updating a character

Skins and items

PUBG Corporation

Graffiti themed skin: four set items, 12 individual items

PUBG Corporation

Lunar New Year: King and Royal Bodyguard: six set items, 13 individual items

Bug fixes

Gameplay

Fixed the issue where some pass missions could not be completed on Haven

Fixed the issue where a player could respawn in TDM with a Ghillie Suit equipped

Fixed an issue that caused foliage to clip through vehicles on certain maps while in FPP mode

Fixed the case where character’s body equipping a ghillie suit could be invisible to others

Fixed the issue where a player could change perspective to TPP when spectating other players in FPP game mode

Fixed the awkward POV when viewing a Death Cam of a character equipped with a Ghille suit

Sound

Fixed the UMP-45 audio sounding strange when heard from a distance

Fixed the duplicate click sound played when pressing on the preview button in the customize screen

World

Fixed the issue where players could clip through a certain building in Abbey on Vikendi

UI/UX

Fixed the issue where incorrect RP changes were displayed in the match history section during placement matches

Fixed the issue where starting plane’s seat UI were sometimes displayed as empty

Fixed the issue where some pages of the store page not be loaded when entering the store page after restarting the lobby

Fixed the issue where profiles of players located in ‘Unassigned’ ‘Observer’ section of custom match session cannot be loaded

Fixed the issue where the center screen pointer was not displayed in replays

Skins and items