PUBG Mobile gets new weapons, vehicle, and ziplines on Nusa

PUBG Mobile has a new battle royale map, Nusa, packed with a bunch of new features.

PUBG Mobile‘s most recent update, Patch 2.2, included a new battle royale map, Nusa. It’s a small map, but it’s full of exciting new elements for fans of the mobile battle royale.

🤩 Getting excited for all of the updates coming to #PUBGMOBILE?



Here is a sneak-peek, from the beta, of what you can expect!



📲 https://t.co/YM3SO6So6p#PUBGMNUSA #PUBGMC3S8 pic.twitter.com/5m7McQaYEV — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 14, 2022

Nusa adds two new weapons, vehicle to PUBG Mobile

PUBG players are being introduced to the NS2000 Shotgun and the Tactical Crossbow. These two new weapons will make a big difference on the new map.

The Tactical Crossbow works a bit differently on Nusa. It can repair ziplines and set structures on fire. The NS2000 is a new shotgun that works best at medium or close range. It shoots 12 gauge shells when firing from the hip and 12 gauge slugs when ADS.

A new vehicle is also coming to PUBG Mobile, the Quad. This two-seater vehicle will allow players to quickly rotate around this small map with ease.

Surprises on Nusa

Image via PUBG Mobile

While Nusa is 1×1 kilometer in size, it’s full of “surprises,” according to developers. Nusa has a working elevator that can take players up and down the floors of a tall building. It also has a pool that restores players’ health when they take a dip. Players can also use ziplines throughout the map and find crates full of loot.

Nusa has also introduced a new feature to PUBG Mobile. Super Recall allows players to respawn with a random weapon if they are eliminated within the first four minutes of the match and have surviving teammates. In solo mode, Super Recall will respawn players automatically.

Patch 2.2 has already dropped so players can experience Nusa as soon as they update the app on their phone.