PUBG Lite is shutting down

Over two years after its release, the game is shutting down its services.

PUBG Lite will no longer be playable after April 29, PUBG Studio announced in a blog post today.

Presently, the game’s official website has shut down with no new downloads being supported in the game. Services for the game will end on April 29 while player support will shut down on May 29.

While the exact reasons behind this move weren’t announced, PUBG Studio said that it decided to terminate services for the game after “much deliberation.” Players can continue playing the game and spending in-game credits as normal until the termination date.

“We would like to convey our sincerest apology as well as our deepest appreciation to everyone,” PUBG Studio said. “We truly hope you have enjoyed your time with us and please look forward to our future endeavors.”

PUBG Studio stopped updating the game in January 2020. The last content update for the game, which was released on Jan. 16, 2020, introduced the snowy Vikendi map to the game.

PUBG Lite was over years ago with a beta test launching in Thailand on Jan. 24, 2019. The game has similar mechanics to the original PUBG battle royale game on PC. The system requirements for the game were significantly reduced from its original counterpart, though. It could be played on low-end PCs and laptops.

PUBG Lite gradually expanded its presence with Southeast Asia and other Asian countries being added throughout the year. The game also made its way to Latin America in May 2019. It was released in Europe in October 2019.

