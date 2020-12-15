PUBG invites 32 teams to Global Invitational.S in South Korea

PUBG plans to start the 2021 competitive circuit off with a bang, inviting 32 of the top teams in the world to compete in South Korea for the PUBG Global Invitational.S.

As of today, PUBG has officially extended all 32 invitations across Europe, China, Southeast Asia, North America, Latin America, South Korea, Japan, and Chinese Taipei.

This doesn’t mean that every team will be competing in the event, though. PUBG Corp. hasn’t confirmed that it’s accepted the invitations yet. But these 32 teams were selected after the company internally reviewed the entire 2020 competitive season and each team’s performance, along with their overall career in PUBG esports.

Here’s the full list of teams that have received an invitation to the PGI.S and will likely compete in the event, which will run from Feb. 2 to March 28.

EU Digital Athletics, ENCE, FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere, Team Liquid, TSM, VIRTUS PRO

China Four Angry Men, INFANTRY, Multi Circle Gaming, Petrichor Road, Tianba esports, Triumphant Song Gaming

Southeast Asia Attack All Around, Buriram United Esports, Daytrade Gaming, DivisionX Gaming, LG Divine

North America Oath, Shoot To Kill, Soniqs, Zenith Esports

Republic of Korea Afreeca Freecs, DAMWON Gaming, Gen.G, T1

Japan DetonatioN Gaming White, ELEMENT.36 JAPAN

Chinese Taipei Global Esports Xsset, K7 Esports

Latin America FURIA Esports, META GAMING



Throughout January, all 32 teams that accept the invitation will travel out to South Korea to compete in the PGI.S. If a team from the list above doesn’t decide to compete, it’s likely that the PUBG esports team already has a list of backup options for each region.

During the event, PUBG Corp. will “fully adhere to government guidelines” and enact its own safety measures to create and promote a safe environment. This includes requiring all players and staff to quarantine for two weeks before the competition begins.

“We’re holding PGI.S thanks to fan support and we’re confident that we’ll be able to take the momentum from this year to create our best esports event yet,” PUBG and KRAFTON CEO CH Kim said in the initial announcement last month. “With full safety measures built-in to the event, we’re committed to hosting a safe global esports tournament that can be enjoyed by our players in attendance and fans watching online from around the world.”

In total, the PGI.S will last eight weeks and feature a minimum total prize pool of $3.5 million. There will also be a PGI.S pick’em challenge that’s set to provide an increased 30 percent revenue share with the prize pool and teams, up from the usual 25 percent.

The PUBG esports team will share more details about the event later this month and in January while the teams begin to travel and the event layout is finalized.