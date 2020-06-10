PUBG investigating network issues on NA and EU servers

If you’re having trouble finding a PUBG game, there’s a reason.

The official PUBG support Twitter account tweeted earlier today the developer was investigating a “network related issue,” which is causing problems for NA and EU matchmaking. Since that tweet at 6:04pm CT, the account has not given an update.

[PC and Console] We are currently investigating a network related issue which is affecting matchmaking on NA and EU servers. — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) June 9, 2020

The account tweeted yesterday the developer would be “updating servers with routine stability improvements” at 9pm CT today, but these problems arose a little bit before the scheduled maintenance. There is not supposed to be any downtime for this update either, but players may still encounter matchmaking issues because of the network issue.

In response to the issues, those who replied seem to mock PUBG because the game had similar problems for PC users yesterday. Console players were affected as well this time, but the issues have seemingly taken longer to be resolved today.

This article will be updated when more information is available.