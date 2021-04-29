PUBG creator Krafton donates $202,000 for COVID-19 relief in India

South Korean gaming company, Krafton is donating Rs. 15,000,000 (about $202,000) towards COVID-19 relief in India.

This donation, Krafton announced today, comes as India battles a deadly second wave of coronavirus cases. Yesterday, the South Asian country recorded 379,257 new cases and 3,645 deaths, the most of any country around the world, according to data from the Government of India.

A CNN report on April 27 wrote that the country is severely underreporting cases and deaths, however, which means the total tally could be much higher.

Krafton donated the amount to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM Cares) Fund through its Indian subsidiary. The fund is being used for relief efforts during the pandemic and to support the vaccination drive in the country.

“India is navigating a challenging time with the current wave of COVID-19,” said Changhan Kim, CEO of Krafton. “We remain committed to supporting the efforts of the government in battling this unprecedented crisis. We hope our contribution to the PM CARES Fund will help the aid efforts currently operational on the ground.”

Krafton is the parent company of PUBG Studio, the developer of Player’s Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG). The studio has also worked with Tencent to develop a mobile version of the game, called PUBG Mobile. The mobile game, however, was banned in India last year for data privacy concerns. The South Korean company has said that it was still trying to bring it back.