PUBG Continental Series Global Charity Showdown to feature $800,000 prize pool

The details are out and the competition is stacked.

The next stage of PUBG esports is set to begin on May 14 when the PUBG Continental Series kicks off with the Global Charity Showdown.

From May 14 to 31, teams across all four major PUBG regions will compete in various types of brackets for a combined prize pool of $800,000. Half of that will be donated directly to charities selected by the winning teams.

Starting with a rotating daily schedule for Asia and Asia Pacific, the PCS is going to have 11 days of non-stop action. Unlike Europe and North America, both Asia regions have their entire brackets locked down, with 16 teams in each bracket getting direct invites based on prior performances.

Here’s how each of those separate brackets will be broken down according to each location within the regions, along with the competition dates for both.

Image via PUBG

Asia (May 15, 17, 22, and 24)

Korea: Gen.G, ENTUS, Element Mystic, Griffin, VRLU GHIBLI, Quadro

China: Luminous Stars Gaming, LYG Gaming, Tianba, iFTY, Four Angry Men, RushB Gaming

Japan: Sunsister, Detonation Gaming White

Chinese Taipei: Global Esports Xsset, Team Curson

APAC (May 14, 16, 21, and 23)

Vietnam: Ceberus Esports, Creatory Esports, Phoenix Gaming, Divine Esports, DivisionX Gaming, DIC Gaming

Thailand: Buriram United Esports, Golden Cat, Daytrade Gaming, Qconfirm, MiTH

Indonesia: Victim FTF

Philippines: ArkAngel Predator

Oceana: Fury Australia, Athletico, Team Ferox

As for EU and NA, there will be various stages of qualifiers to make it into the main event. Europe will hold the longest event with 24 total teams and two group stages before the final 16 rosters compete in the last round.

Here’s the full breakdown of the NA and EU schedules and what teams have already been given a spot in the main event through direct invites. While the EU bracket will begin during the first weekend, it’ll also be the last to end.

North America

Participating teams

Invited: Soniqs (formerly Genesis), Exodus, Oath (formerly YAHO), Houston Hardshifts, Livid Gaming (formerly Inquisition), 303 Esports (formerly Classic), Team Clueless, Radiance

Eight teams from open qualifiers

Schedule

Qualifier Round of 64: May 2 to 3

Qualifier Round of 32: May 9 to 10

Qualifier Round of 16: May 16 to 17

PCS North America Charity Showdown: May 21 to 24

Europe

Participating teams

Invited: FaZe Clan, Team Liquid, Natus Vincere, TSM, ENCE, RYE Gaming, Northern Lights Team, Adepts, Tornado Energy, Omaken Sports

14 teams from open qualifiers

Schedule

Europe West Open Qualifiers: May 2 to 9

Europe East Open Qualifiers: May 4 to 11

Middle East and Africa Open Qualifiers: May 5 to 12

Group stage week one: May 15 to 17

Group stage week two: May 22 to 24

Grand finals (16 teams): May 29 to 31

More details about the stream schedule, talent lineups, and other important aspects of the event will be announced in the coming weeks.