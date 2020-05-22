PUBG Continental Series: Charity Showdown: Live results and standings

The PUBG Continental Series is off to a hot start with multiple Charity Showdown events in each of the major regions already underway with top teams battling it out for $800,000.

Since May 14, teams have been competing in various types of brackets, with half of each total prize pool being donated directly to charities selected by the winning teams.

The main focus is on the PCS NA Charity Showdown, which began earlier today, while Europe’s bracket has been stretched out over three weeks to keep the action going. Right now, 16 of North America’s best teams, and many others from Europe, Asia, and Asia Pacific are duking it out for a good cause.

Matches are being run in a rotating schedule for Asia and APAC brackets, with the finals being set for May 23 and 24 across both regions. Both NA and EU had to run through qualifiers to get the top teams in each region narrowed down, but the NA finals will be held on May 24, while EU will last another week, ending on May 31.

For those of you who want to keep up with all the regional action, here are the live results and standings for each of the main brackets.

PCS Charity Showdown: NA

Placement Team Prize First TBD $25,000 Second TBD $15,000 Third TBD $12,000 Fourth TBD $10,000 Fifth TBD $8,000 Sixth TBD $6,000 Seventh TBD $5,000 Eighth TBD $4,000 Ninth-10th TBD $3,000 11-12th TBD $2,000 13-14th TBD $1,500 15-16th TBD $1,000

PCS Charity Showdown: EU

Placement Team Prize First TBD $25,000 Second TBD $15,000 Third TBD $10,000 Fourth TBD $5,000 Fifth TBD $3,200 Sixth TBD $3,200 Seventh TBD $3,200 Eighth TBD $3,200 Ninth-10th TBD $2,425 11-12th TBD $2,425 13-14th TBD $2,425 15-16th TBD $2,425 17-18th TBD $1,600 19-20th TBD $1,600 21-22nd TBD $1,600 23-24th TBD $1,600

PCS Charity Showdown: Asia

Placement Team Prize First TBD $25,000 Second TBD $15,000 Third TBD $12,000 Fourth TBD $10,000 Fifth TBD $8,000 Sixth TBD $6,000 Seventh TBD $5,000 Eighth TBD $4,000 Ninth-10th TBD $3,000 11-12th TBD $2,000 13-14th TBD $1,500 15-16th TBD $1,000

PCS Charity Showdown: APAC