PUBG Continental Series: Charity Showdown: Live results and standings

The Charity Showdown is live and full of action.

Image via PUBG

The PUBG Continental Series is off to a hot start with multiple Charity Showdown events in each of the major regions already underway with top teams battling it out for $800,000.

Since May 14, teams have been competing in various types of brackets, with half of each total prize pool being donated directly to charities selected by the winning teams. 

The main focus is on the PCS NA Charity Showdown, which began earlier today, while Europe’s bracket has been stretched out over three weeks to keep the action going. Right now, 16 of North America’s best teams, and many others from Europe, Asia, and Asia Pacific are duking it out for a good cause. 

Matches are being run in a rotating schedule for Asia and APAC brackets, with the finals being set for May 23 and 24 across both regions. Both NA and EU had to run through qualifiers to get the top teams in each region narrowed down, but the NA finals will be held on May 24, while EU will last another week, ending on May 31. 

For those of you who want to keep up with all the regional action, here are the live results and standings for each of the main brackets. 

PCS Charity Showdown: NA

Placement TeamPrize
FirstTBD$25,000
SecondTBD$15,000
ThirdTBD$12,000
FourthTBD$10,000
FifthTBD$8,000
SixthTBD$6,000
SeventhTBD$5,000
EighthTBD$4,000
Ninth-10thTBD$3,000
11-12thTBD$2,000
13-14thTBD$1,500
15-16thTBD$1,000

PCS Charity Showdown: EU

Placement TeamPrize
FirstTBD$25,000
SecondTBD$15,000
ThirdTBD$10,000
FourthTBD$5,000
FifthTBD$3,200
SixthTBD$3,200
SeventhTBD$3,200
EighthTBD$3,200
Ninth-10thTBD$2,425
11-12thTBD$2,425
13-14thTBD$2,425
15-16thTBD$2,425
17-18thTBD$1,600
19-20thTBD$1,600
21-22ndTBD$1,600
23-24thTBD$1,600

PCS Charity Showdown: Asia

Placement TeamPrize
FirstTBD$25,000
SecondTBD$15,000
ThirdTBD$12,000
FourthTBD$10,000
FifthTBD$8,000
SixthTBD$6,000
SeventhTBD$5,000
EighthTBD$4,000
Ninth-10thTBD$3,000
11-12thTBD$2,000
13-14thTBD$1,500
15-16thTBD$1,000

PCS Charity Showdown: APAC

Placement TeamPrize
FirstTBD$40,000
SecondTBD$17,500
ThirdTBD$10,000
FourthTBD$7,500
FifthTBD$5,000
SixthTBD$5,000
SeventhTBD$2,500
EighthTBD$2,500
Ninth-10thTBD$1,500
11-12thTBD$1,500
13-14thTBD$1,000
15-16thTBD$1,000