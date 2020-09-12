PUBG Continental Series 3: North America set for Oct. 2

With PUBG Continental Series Two: North America in the books and the Susquehanna Soniqs walking away with more than $50,000, PUBG Corporation is moving ahead with the third set in the series.

The PCS3: NA will kick off with group stages starting on Oct. 2 with three groups of eight teams being determined by the final placements of the PCS2 Grand Finals and NA Challenger Cup Two.

Each group will play two days of matches each weekend until Oct. 18, with five matches per day and matchups changing daily. At the end of three weeks, the top 16 teams will move onto the PCS3 Grand Finals, with the bottom eight making up the Challenger Cup 3 roster, which will run on Oct. 24 and 25.

Image via PUBG

The PCS3 Grand Finals will begin in November, with dates to be locked down in the near future.

The 24 teams competing in the event have already been locked in, headlined by Soniqs, Oath Gaming, and Shoot To Kill. Each of those three teams have won one of the three previous PCS events this year and are going to be the early favorites heading into PCS3.

Image via PUBG

Every competing team will have to submit a finalized roster by 1:59pm CT on Sept. 25, when the PCS3 rosters will all be locked for the duration of the event. After that, no changes will be allowed until the end of the event and teams must keep a majority of their previous roster if they want to maintain their current seeding for PCS3.

The NA Challenger Series Three will also run around the same time, beginning on Sept. 30. This will be a qualifier run over two days, with teams playing six matches per day in an attempt to move onto the next round. Lobby size and composition will heavily depend on the number of signups.

The top eight teams from the round of 16 will get a chance to play against the bottom eight teams from PSC3 in the Challenger Cup, which will have its own prize pool up for grabs.

More details about PCS3 and the Challenger Series Three will be revealed in the coming weeks.