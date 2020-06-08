PUBG brings back parachute follow and new C4 in PC update

PUBG is getting another update this week that will bring back the parachute follow feature, which was first introduced in a February test patch but was removed due to “technical issues” before it made it to the live servers. Patch 7.3 for PUBG arrives this Wednesday, June 10 on the PC test servers.

Parachute follow allows all players in a squad to essentially be led by a single player when in the air. The leader directs everyone to their destination, but you can cancel the formation at any time and follow your own path. If the leader flies into any obstacles like trees, the formation will also be canceled.

Image via PUBG Corp.

Other additions are coming in the patch but there are a few that stand out. A new throwable, the C4 explosive, is being added. It has a 25 meter effective radius and detonates 16 seconds after being thrown. Its damage can go through cover and unlike most throwables in PUBG, the C4 is heavy so its throw distance is much shorter.

It can’t be used as a trap since the countdown starts immediately after it’s thrown, but it can stick to surfaces. You’ll find it as floor loot or in care packages on Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, and Sanhok.

Vehicle damage is also getting addressed in Patch 7.3. When a vehicle reaches zero HP, it will no longer immediately explode. Instead, passengers will get a few seconds to escape before it blows up. This doesn’t apply to explosive damage, though, like from Red Zones or the new C4.

There’s also been a few changes to how damage is calculated on a number of vehicles in the game. The Buggy, Dacia, UAZ, Mirado, Pickup, Rony, and Zima now have three damage zones: the engine at 100 percent, body at 75 percent, and roof at 50 percent. In other words, shooting the front of these vehicles will deal the most damage. Vehicles will no longer receive massive collision damage when they roll over.

Image via PUBG Corp.

A new line will also be added to Vikendi’s train line. There will be another route toward the center that cuts through vertically. Trains will now move through two stations before changing directions and players should find it easier to learn when they arrive or leave with the new lights and sounds added.

There will also be a new esports menu. It will include an overview, standings, all teams participating and their players, and the next Pick’Em Challenge. The menu will be available through July.