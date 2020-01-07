PUBG AR spawns to increase by 20 percent

Anyone who has played PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds knows how luck-based the game is when it comes to finding loo. The Automatic Rifles (ARs), in particular, are randomly scattered across the maps.

Thankfully though, PUBG Corp says it will increase AR spawns by about 20 percent on the Erangel and Miramar maps upon completion.

As part of the maintenance, the game will also get a few bug fixes to resolve visual issues with skins for the Tommy Gun, but who really cares about that?

PUBG Support on Twitter PC Players: Live servers will undergo maintenance for 4 hours on Jan 7 4:30pm PST / Jan 8 1:30am CET / Jan 8 9:30am KST to perform general service stabilization. Thanks to community feedback, we’re increasing AR spawns on Erangel & Miramar by 20% upon completion of maintenance.

The AR change will be welcome to both maps, sometimes rely on across the map firefights and suppression in some of the earlier circles. Most players who find an AR and a scope have a huge advantage when it comes to recon and fighting, so more guns should mean more chances to counter-attack opposing players.