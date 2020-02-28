New PUBG Twitch Prime loot now available

A new PUBG cosmetic crate is available for free for Twitch Prime users, offering a new outfit set for both male and female characters.

The Gunslinger crate can be claimed right now, featuring a cowboy hat, jacket, vest, pants, and shoes. Each individual piece of the outfit can be equipped in the game.

Screengrab via Twitch Prime

This is just the most recent cosmetic set offered to PUBG players through Twitch Prime, which has had a partnership with the game for a few years. Twitch Prime users are often privy to many free loot drops just for being a member.

The crate can be claimed until March 26 when it goes away for good, so make sure to link your accounts and grab it before it’s gone. Just head to the official Twitch Prime PUBG page to find out all about it.

Here’s the official list of instructions on how to link accounts to get the loot:

Instructions

Players can obtain items once per platform (PC (Steam), Xbox, or PlayStation versions of PUBG) after accessing the game through their linked account.

Step one: Sign in to your PUBG Global Account

Step two: Link your gaming account*

Step three: Link your Twitch account

Step four: Click “claim now” on Twitch Prime

Click “claim now” on Twitch Prime x PUBG offer page after completing the steps above. Then, launch the game and log in with the account you have linked to see the items in your inventory.