Krafton’s $2 million PUBG Global Championship is bigger and better than ever this year

The most exciting time of the year is approaching for PUBG fans because the Global Championship kicks off this fall.

Krafton provided details about the international tournament, including the schedule, format, and prize pool in a press release.

The Global Championship will feature the 32 best teams in the world, who will fly from Europe, Asia, and America, to Dubai. They will fight for the World title, as well as a portion of the $2,000,000 prize pool. The MVP will also receive an additional prize of $10,000.

Image via Krafton Inc.

It will kick off on Nov. 1 with the group stage and will end with the grand final on Nov. 20, featuring the four best-ranked teams throughout the tournament. This final phase will include 20 matches played in four days.

The World Championship will feature a double-elimination bracket, which means the teams will have a second chance to advance to the next stage after being kicked into the loser’s bracket.

PUBG fans will have the opportunity to bet on teams using the Pick’em Challenge program, like the previous season. They’ll earn free vote tickets by heading to the Esports tab in the game’s menu.

They will be able to support the players participating in the tournament by buying exclusive skins, with 30 percent of revenue being injected into the prize pool.