Krafton launches new Mysteries Unknown PUBG lore deep dive with Jonathan Frakes, announces Ground Zero short-film starring Don Lee

The PUBG universe continues to grow in scope with the addition of new lore-driven content.

Krafton is rapidly expanding the scope of the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds universe, this time with a new episode of the lore deep dive series, Mysteries Unknown.

With the help of Star Trek: The Next Generation star Jonathan Frakes, the PUBG team is giving fans a deeper look at the deadly history behind the competition in Birth of the Battlegrounds.

In a direct follow-up to the previous Mysteries Unknown episodes, Tragedy at Dinoland and Paramo, the new video features Frakes talking with insiders and experts to explore the backstory behind the Battlegrounds, starting with how it was initially conceived.

This is just the latest expansion for the PUBG universe, with Krafton also releasing Ground Zero, a live-action short film starring Train To Busan’s Don Lee, on June 26.

In the film, Lee will play a prisoner attempting to escape Hosan Prison located in TAEGO, the newest, South Korea-inspired map that will be added to PUBG. The short film itself will tie directly into the lore of the game, and the new map.

TAEGO will be the first new 8×8 battleground released in PUBG since 2018, and will feature a new mechanic allowing players to get back in the fight even after being eliminated the first time.

Image via Krafton

The new map will drop on July 7 for PC players, while console players will get the map a few days later on July 15. Additional, in-depth details about TAEGO will drop in the coming weeks and you can view a roadmap for PUBG’s development on the game’s official website.