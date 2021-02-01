Krafton details weekly format for PUBG Global Invitational.S

Krafton officially revealed the format for the PUBG Global Invitational.S today ahead of its Feb. 5 launch. The tournament will feature 32 of the top teams in the world competing for their share of $3.5 million.

Running from Feb. 5 to March 28, PGI.S is an eight-week long LAN/online-hybrid event that includes seven Europe-based teams, six Chinese squads, four Korean rosters, four North American lineups, two Latin American teams, five Southeast Asian squads, two Japanese rosters, and two Chinese Taipei lineups.

Due to the ongoing health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, all teams from the China, Japan, and Chinese Taipei regions are competing remotely, while a majority of the other teams will play offline at Studio Paradise in Incheon, South Korea.

As for formatting, all 32 teams are being split into four different groups to participate in Rank Decision matches. Placements for the first set of Weekly Survival matches will be based on performances in each group.

The Weekly Series, which will run for six weeks in total, includes weekday Survival Matches and a Weekend Final. Any team that wins a weekly Survival Match will automatically qualify for the Weekly Final, with their spot then being replaced in the Weekend Final by the team with the next highest rank from the Rank Decision matches.

The 16 winners from Weekly Survival will compete in the Weekly Finals, with the top four finalists winning a share of the prize pool based on their accumulated points. The prize money will increase every week with the team holding the biggest portion at the end of the event taking home the PGI.S crown.

The remaining 16 teams that didn’t qualify for the Weekly Finals will compete in another set of placement matches to determine their position on the following week’s waiting list.

Additionally, a new specialty Survival Tournament is scheduled to run from March 5 to 7 during the break period between PGI.S halves. More details about this event will be shared throughout the PGI.S.

Every match will be broadcast in 12 different languages, including English, Russian, Turkish, Korean, and Vietnamese, starting on Feb. 5 across multiple streaming platforms. The main English broadcast will be hosted on the official PUBG Twitch and PUBG Esports YouTube channels.