Kaymind’s PUBG settings and keybinds

Thierry “Kaymind” Kaltenback is a professional PUBG player from Canada.

Before moving on to PUBG and becoming one of the game’s highest-earning players, Kaymind was streaming H1Z1 on his Twitch channel. He started climbing up the ladder after signing with Cloud9 in 2018. Kaymind won two major tournaments before he left the team in 2019 prior to the PUBG Nations Cup. Kaymind played a crucial role in Team Canada’s success throughout the tournament and secured a third-place finish.

Following his short time with Team Genesis, Kaymind joined Team Liquid, which can be considered as a European powerhouse. Kaymind also has a YouTube channel where he uploads the best games from his broadcasts, in addition to performing in tournaments and streaming on Twitch.

If you’re looking to emulate Kaymind’s gameplay and become as consistent as him, starting with his settings can be an excellent idea. Though some of the following settings will be based on personal preference, professional players spend hours optimizing their layouts.

Kaymind’s mouse settings

Though there isn’t a perfect sensitivity setting that works for everyone, setting your Polling Rate to 1000 Hz will always be ideal to ensure the lowest response time, just like Kaymind.

DPI 400 Vertical Sensitivity 1.00 General Sensitivity 40 Targeting Sensitivity 40 Vehicle Sensitivity 40 Iron Sensitivity 35 2x Scope 35 3x Scope 35 4x Scope 35 6x Scope 35 8x Scope 35 15x Scope 35 [Logitech G Pro Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Mouse]

Kaymind’s key bindings

Move Forward W Move Backward S Strafe Right D Strafe Left A Walk C Sprint Left Shift Jump Space Bar Crouch V Prone Z Interact F Toggle Camera T Free look Left Alt Reload R Equip Weapon 1 1 Equip Weapon 2 2 Side Arm 3 Melee Weapon 4 Throwable 5 Scope Zoom In Mouse Wheel Up Scope Zoom Out Mouse Wheel Down Reticle Brightness Down Mouse Wheel Down Increase Zeroing Period Decrease Zeroing Comma Hold Breath Left Shift Reset Zeroing Middle Mouse Button Toggle Throwing Stance Period Cook Grenade R Aim Down Sight Right Click [HyperX Alloy FPS Pro TKL]

Kaymind’s video settings

Battle royale games tend to get hectic, especially around crowded points of interest. Kaymind prefers keeping his graphical settings at their minimum value to avoid any kind of frame drops during the most intense situations.

He makes an exception for his Textures settings, however. Keeping it set to at least Medium makes character models more distinguishable through terrain and objects—and it makes it a worthy trade-off in exchange for performance.