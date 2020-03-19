How to watch the Peacekeeper Elite League 2020 Spring Season

The Peacekeeper Elite League 2020 spring season begins today. The league is played on the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile.

The PEL was initially supposed to be a live event but was moved to an online setting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know about the league.

Format

The league is split into three parts: the preseason, regular season, and the finals.

The PEL preseason will be held from March 19 to 29 with 20 teams participating. The top-five teams from the preseason will directly qualify for the PEL Finals while the sixth to 20 th placed teams will proceed to the PEL regular season.

placed teams will proceed to the PEL regular season. The PEL regular season will be played on April 2. The top-10 teams will qualify for the PEL Finals.

The PEL Finals will be played from April 3 to 5.

All matches will be played in the first-person perspective (FPP).

Teams

For the preseason, the 20 teams have been split into four groups of five teams each.

Group A

X-Quest F

Give Me Five

LGD Gaming

DKG

Regans Gaming

Group B

JCR

Elite Esports

Four Angry Men

Royal Never Give Up

AgFox Black

Group C

LK Gaming

All Gamers

Ahq e-Sports Club

Tianba

TOP Esports

Group D

Funplus Phoenix

619 Esports

YiQiLang

Still Moving Under Gunfire

WEFUN

Stream

The PEL 2020 spring split will be livestreamed on Huya and Douyu. Fans can catch the action starting at 3:30am CT.