How to get and use the Blue Chip Transmitter in PUBG

The star feature of PUBG‘s Recall system has to be the Blue Chip Transmitter that you can use to bring back multiple dead teammates at once.

While it lets you skip a visit to the Blue Chip Tower, this precious transmitter can be as complicated to deploy as it’s hard to find, so let this guide on how to get and use it help make things easier.

How to get the Blue Chip Transmitter in PUBG

The Blue Chip Transmitter is a world spawn item in PUBG, meaning it appears randomly as ground loot. So unfortunately, I won’t be able to mark exact locations for your ease this time. Since it’s a highly sought-after item, looking around a hot drop location will likely get you one.

Reverse boredom that comes with a teammate’s death with this device. Image via Krafton

PUBG’s recall system is only available on three maps—Erangel, Miramar, and Deston—so items related to it, including the Blue Chip Transmitter, can be found on these maps only. Assuming you’ve found a transmitter already, here’s how you can use it to bring back the dead.

How to use the Blue Chip Transmitter in PUBG

First, you’ve got to collect the Blue Chips from the crate(s) of your dead teammate(s). Remember that the Blue Chip Transmitter can bring back multiple dead teammates, so pick up as many of those IDs as you can safely.

With the Blue Chips and Blue Chip Transmitter in your inventory, head to a safe location, preferably inside a compound away from a dangerous city. To use the Blue Chip Transmitter in PUBG, open up your inventory and click on the transmitter icon to activate it.

The transmitter takes 10 seconds to activate, locking you in an animation during the process. You can’t move during this time or the activation will stop. The transmitter will also make a noise while activating, which can attract an enemy’s attention. Be wary of a rush or worse, an ambush while you are stuck in the activating pose.

After the transmitter activates, your teammates behind the registered Blue Chips will board the recall plane and return to the game in the next Blue Zone phase. Note that PUBG’s recall system is deactivated after the sixth phase ends, so you can use the transmitter only up to that point.