How to find and destroy a bird cage in PUBG

If you’re wondering how to destroy a bird cage in PUBG Battlegrounds, chances are you’ve run into a Rondo map mission that requires you to do so. While exploring the map’s diverse terrain can be fun, scouting it for bird cages might seem annoying, so allow me to help you complete the mission.

Like fish, birds are exclusive Rondo fauna, but you won’t see them flying in the skies or enjoying the flora. Instead, you’ll find them living in lofty bird cages found in buildings across the map. As much as destroying a bird cage with a bird in it might sound cruel, don’t worry; you’ll only be letting them free. So without further ado, let’s find your first bird cage in PUBG Battlegrounds, shall we?

Where to find a bird cage in PUBG

Bird cages in PUBG aren’t actually hard to find, provided you look in the right place. They spawn out on the porches or balconies of buildings. Not all houses with porches or balconies will spawn a bird cage though, so keep looking if you don’t find one.

For those looking for a guaranteed spot to find a bird cage, head over to Long Ho and find the house on the spot as marked below.

First bird cage here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also find a bird cage in the building with a balcony in this Neox Factory spot, as marked below.

Second bird cage here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another way to find a bird cage is by keeping your ears open for bird calls. They’ll cry if they sense a player nearby, so it could be a good cue for you.

How to destroy a bird cage in PUBG

To destroy a bird cage in PUBG and complete the mission, just shoot the cage. You need just a few bullets of any weapon to destroy it and upon doing so, the bird will fly off. If you’re wondering, you can’t damage (or kill) a bird by shooting at the cage, so they are absolutely safe.