Here are the scores and standings of the PMPL South Asia season one, week 2

Five slots to the World League and $200,000 are up for grabs.

The second week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia 2020 began on May 24. It will feature four days of play with five matches per day.

Twenty teams from across the South Asia region are competing for a prize pool of $200,000 and the five available slots to the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL). The top 16 teams from the ongoing league stage will qualify for the PMPL South Asia Finals.

Here are the scoreboards for each match of the PMPL South Asia season one and the overall placement points for week two of the competition.

The scores are being updated live.

Overall standings

These are the overall standings of the league stage of the PMPL South Asia 2020. Twenty-five matches have been played so far.

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per match

Day one

Match five – Sanhok (Groups A, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four – Vikendi (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three – Miramar (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Sanhok (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Erangel (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent