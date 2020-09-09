PUBG’s season eight is drawing to its conclusion. But the devs still have a few more improvements to make before saying goodbye to Sanhok.

Update 8.3 is bringing a new Ferry System to Erangel, along with a new item that can temporarily negate Bluezone damage, two new Team Deathmatch stages on Sanhok, and, as always, a long list of bug fixes and quality of life changes.

Here’s the full list of updates coming in PUBG Update 8.3.

New feature: Erangel Ferries

Image via PUBG Corporation

Four Ferries have been added to Erangel

Ferries allow players to board and travel via two set routes between the Erangel Mainland and Sosnovka Island

Each route has two Ferries

Each Ferry will depart from the docks with the first phase of the Blue Zone

Once arriving at a dock, ferries will stay docked for approximately 20 seconds before taking to the sea en route to their destination

Ferries will sound a horn seven seconds prior to arrival and departure. Hop aboard!

Ferries are not available in Ranked Mode or Esports Mode in Custom Matches

New item: Jammer Pack

The Jammer Pack uses its energy to temporarily prevent players from taking damage from the Blue Zone

A new energy bar for the Jammer Pack will be displayed on screen once equipped

Once all energy has been depleted, the Jammer Pack will function only a regular backpack, not giving any protection against the Blue ZoneEnergy depletes more quickly as the Blue Zone deals more damage

Available in Normal and Custom Matches as rare world loot spawn on Karakin and Sanhok

Also obtainable from the Sanhok Loot Truck

Gameplay

General

Decoy Grenades have been added Karakin and Training Mode

Miramar hay bales and haystacks are now destructible (much like their Erangel counterparts)

Added Pai Nan and Bootcamp to Team Deathmatch

Added additional natural cover in the form of trees and rocks outside Bootcamp, Sanhok on both the North and West sides

Since the recent sound improvements to the Kar98k and SKS, PUBG Corp received feedback that the overall volume of the sounds are too loud. The devs have heard the feedback loud and clear and have lowered the volume when firing both the Kar98k and SKS

Destructible wooden shacks have been re-added to ErangelThese were temporarily replaced with concrete shacks in Update 8.2 due to a technical issue

Sanhok Loot Truck

Added Jammer Pack to available loot pool

Greatly reduced the number of Level 3 Helmets and Ghillie suits drops

Limited the number of duplicate item drops from Loot Trucks, to prevent situations where excessive loot of the same type is dropped from one Loot Truck

Assist system

Assists are earned after dealing at least 25 damage to an enemy who is then killed soon after by a teammate

You’ll be granted an assist for enemies knocked within 60 seconds of you dealing the minimum damage, who are then later killed by one of your teammate, without being revived beforehand

Assists also apply when these conditions are met in situations where an enemy dies instantly, due to being the last member alive in their team or squad

Teammate combat indicators

Additional indicators will now display alongside the existing teammate UI to help you identify when teammates are engaged in combat.

You’ll see these indicators in the existing locations you get information on your teammate’s current status.

Team HUD

Minimap

On-screen 3D teammate icons

The notifications won’t display while spectating (including replays) or watching the Deathcam

Bot AI improvements

The devs have made a few improvements to bots to make them act a little more naturally

Ranked mode

Train your skills while matchmaking

Image via PUBG Corporation

Players will now have the option to join Training Mode while waiting for their Ranked Match queue. About 30 seconds after your queue begins, you’ll be given a popup asking whether you want to stay in the lobby or join Training Mode.

After matchmaking for 30 seconds, you’ll be presented with the option to enter Training Mode while remaining in the queue for your Ranked Match

You can choose to either stay in the lobby or enter Training Mode while continuing to wait for a match

Bear in mind, you won’t necessarily be placed into the same Training Mode instance as your teammates

You and your teammates will automatically be removed from Training Mode and sent into a Ranked Match once found

Leaving Training Mode manually will return you to the main menu, where you’ll remain in the Ranked Mode queue

You won’t have the option to rejoin Training Mode if you’ve manually left

Matchmaking will be canceled if any teammates exit PUBG, or cancel matchmaking

Performance and optimization

Reduced the chance of hitching or stuttering to occur while the game is spawning items

Items will be loaded in advance during the loading splash screen

The devs expect this improvement will also resolve most cases of items not being displayed upon landing and cases where throwing a melee weapon can result in the projectile visually stuttering.

Character Spawning Optimization

Reduced instances of hitching or stuttering which could occur during the loading of multiple vehicles or players at once

Optimized shadow animations when exiting vehicles

Optimized the cost of world particle effects to ease potential overloads which could cause a decrease in performance

Optimized the rendering pipeline to improve performance

Custom matches

Loot Truck icons

Image via PUBG Corporation

New icons for loot trucks has been added in the observer mode

Loot truck icons show two state of the truck. Live or Dead

General

Player headup UI displayed in the observer mode has been slightly optimized for better experience.

Added Jammer Backpack (Sanhok and Karakin)

Esports ruleset update

Esports Mode has been updated with the latest global S.U.P.E.R. ruleset

Social features

Image via PUBG Corporation

Improved the friends list popout, replacing it with the new full screen Social Page.

The Social Page can be accessed by clicking the social widget in the lower right corner of the lobby on the main menu.

Team invite settings can be changed on new Social Page

UX/UI

Store: featured page overhaul

Image via PUBG Corporation

Store featured page has gone through an overhaul to provide a better experience.

Other

The outgame background color has been changed to improve readability and quality

Improved some design components for consistency

Indicators and a message will now be displayed In situations where connectivity issues to Steam are preventing certain outgame features from working correctly

Ranked Mode insignias have been aligned on the lobby screen

Skins

New items

Image via PUBG Corporation

Chuseok Lunar

Sets

Battle Bunny Set

Floptop Set

Individual items

Battle Bunny Outfit

Battle Bunny Mask

Bunnycomb – M24

Floptop Tank

Floptop Hoodie

Floptop Pants

Floptop Mask

Floptop Shoes

Moondust – AUG

Cult classics

Image via PUBG Corporation

Sets

Cult Classics weapon pack

Individual items

Shackled Monarch – SKS

Blue Whale Cult – AKM

Seahorse Cult – Beryl M762

Striped graffiti

Individual items

Striped Graffiti Pink – Helmet (Level three)

Striped Graffiti Yellow – Helmet (Level three)

2020 Halloween

Image via PUBG Corporation

Sets

Carrionette costume set (2018 Halloween option available)

Malevolent mime costume set (2018 Haloween option available)

Grim goalie costume set (2018 Halloween option available)

Executioner costume set (2018 Halloween option available)

Carrionette gear pack

Malevolent mime gear pack

Grim goalie gear pack

Executioner gear pack

Individual items

Carrionette Backpack (Level 1)

Carrionette Costume

Carrionette Leggings

Carrionette Wig

Carrionette Mask

Malevolent Mime Costume

Malevolent Mime Leggings

Malevolent Mime Beret

Malevolent Mime Helmet – (Level 2)

Malevolent Mime Backpack (Level 3)

Faceless Freak Mask

Grim Goalie Mask

Grim Goalie Costume

Scrapyard Slasher

Spiker Helmet – (Level 1)

Caution Tape Backpack (Level 2)

Executioner Costume

Executioner Pants

Twisted Cleaver

2018 Halloween Sets

Killer Clown Set

Ancient Mummy Set

Bloody nurse Set

Bug fixes

Gameplay

Fixed the excessive reverb when firing the AWM

Fixed the Kar98k reverb sound not playing when shooting outdoors

Fixed an issue where players could use melee weapons inside the starting plane in War Mode

Fixed a visual issue with the Skorpion where the bolt moved too far forward in single fire mode

Fixed a visual issue where the bullet ejector on the Skorpion ejector didn’t open after switching to full-auto firing mode

Fixed an issue where Panzerfaust warheads would float in-place when firing as the player is DBNO’d

Fixed the issue where throwing a grenade at the exact moment of death created a duplicate grenade in the inventory

Fixed the issue where vaulting whilst switching weapons may interrupt the action and unholster the weapon

Fixed the issue where a character’s face would display abnormally when performing a throwing action after holding a melee weapon

Fixed the issue where M24’s front iron sight would display abnormally in ADS

World

Fixed the issue where boats could spawn on top of wooden docks on Erangel

Fixed an issue where characters could take damage while jumping contentiously at the front-side of trains on Vikendi

UI/UX

Fixed misaligned text on the Match History screen

Fixed an issue which omitted helmet level information of some helmet items on the customize screen

Fixed the issue where new makeup skins are misaligned in the customize screen

Fixed the issue where some killfeed images overlap with other UI during the Deathcam

Greatly mitigated an issue where squadmates were not displayed in the team list UI

Sound

Fixed the issue where menu navigation arrows did not have any sound effects

Skins and items

Fixed the strange texture displayed when equipping Plaid Skirt (Flannel Gray)

Fixed an issue where characters would load into the game only wearing some items, when equipping a bow tie costume and another item

Fixed an issue where part of the character’s body is partially transparent when equipping Heavy Fur Coat and Summer Bikini items together

Fixed the issue where female character’s legs displayed abnormally when equipping Lucha Royale Wrestler Boots

Fixed the clipping issue when wearing Duncan’s Pants

Fixed the mirrored text on a Retro Synthwave skin

Fixed the issue where earrings disappear when equipping facial skins (Mustache, masks etc.) along with Sassy Shades (Red)

Fixed the clipping issue when equipping hoodies along with the PCS1 Mask

Replay

Fixed the issue where the Top four UI displayed even when jumping back on the timeline

Fixed the issue where the Top four UI was empty when skipping forward on the timeline

Replay stem