Here are the patch notes for PUBG’s update 7.1

Vikendi is making its grand return in PUBG’s latest patch—and it has a fresh new look.

When Karakin was launched in season six, the developers put Vikendi on a short hiatus. During that time, PUBG’s frost-coated battleground has received a much-needed makeover.

The terrain has been updated, the snow levels have been adjusted, the cities and landmarks have improved, and a multi-track railway system has been added to the island.

Here are the full patch notes for PUBG’s update 7.1

Vikendi

Image via PUBG Corporation

Trains have been added and can be found moving along multiple tracks across Vikendi.

There’s a major train line that extends along the perimeter of Vikendi, with six connected tracks towards the inland areas of the island.

Trains stop temporarily at train stations across the map

Reduced snow cover.

Reduced snow cover. Snow cover is reduced more in the southern areas of the island.

Snowbikes and Snowmobiles have been removed.

Motorcycle and Motorcycle with sidecar will spawn instead, being more versatile vehicles for the updated terrain.

Weather will be either Clear or Snowy.

Moonlight has been removed for now but will return with visual improvements at a later date.

General map optimizations have been made.

You can play the updated Vikendi in custom matches.

A new Cargo Depot has been added.

Image via PUBG Corporation

Dino Park has been replaced by the bigger, more spectacular Dinoland.

Image via PUBG Corporation

Abbey has been relocated to Mount Kreznik.

Image via PUBG Corporation

Volnova now has much more cover.

Image via PUBG Corporation

Tovar and Movatra have been removed.

Image via PUBG Corporation

Vikendi will be playable via the featured map option, with all other maps being in a separate random map queue.

Survivor Pass: Cold Front

Image via PUBG Corporation

An assortment of cool new outfits are making their way to season seven with the Survivor Pass: Cold Front. With costumes ranging from Dinoland employee apparel and mascot costumes to other themed looks, there’s something for everyone. Players can also once again unlock community rewards by working together.

Community missions

All players can contribute to the community gauge to unlock videos and receive community skin rewards.

One video, four skins can be unlocked by accomplishing the community missions.

To complete, Loot event items in public (normal) matches.

As before, the community mission gauge is filled as such: Disc piece: one point Broken disc: two points Old DVD: three points

On the Community Mission tab, you can see your personal contribution score and will earn XP toward your Survivor Pass.

2,000 XP per 50 points contributed.

Season missions

There are three tracks of Season Missions.

Each track will be released monthly in April, May, and June.

Tracks that are locked will show the time left before they are unlocked.

Progression missions

Players can earn large amounts of XPs when completing Progression Missions.

Tracks one and two are available to all players and contain a set of eight missions each that increase in difficulty.

Track three is open for Premium Pass holders and contains a set of 10 missions that increase in difficulty.

Milestones are completed when a set goal is achieved related to daily, weekly, and challenge missions.

Challenge missions

These are ‘Survival’ Themed challenge missions.

Challenge Missions are composed of 16 total missions. Every four missions completed will grant a Utility belt and Backpack skin as a reward .

Survival title system

Overview and Leaderboard tabs of the Season menu have been removed.

A new Leaderboard will arrive with the introduction of Competitive Mode in a future update.

New weapon: Mosin-Nagant

Image via PUBG Corporation

For all intents and purposes, the Mosin-Nagant is a Kar98k. The stats, attachments, ammunition, etc. are all directly copied from the Kar98k, but the Mosin will feature its own look and sound.

The Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle has been added to Vikendi and Erangel, but not in the same way as we have other weapons.

Performance and stability

The changes below were implemented on the live servers on April 9 during maintenance.

Greatly reduced instances of hitching during gameplay. We will continue to make further optimizations where possible.

Optimized the drop mesh of weapons and attachments in the world to reduce memory usage.

Reverted new blood effects to version used prior to Update 5.3 due to unresolved crashing issues. Reverted blood effects include: Overall visual changes Environmental blood splatter More distinct blood splatters for head and neck shots



Quality of life improvements

Matchmaking can now be canceled while browsing other menus.

Slight changes have been made to button placement and visuals.

Image via PUBG Corporation

Network Debug UI has been cleaned up to be less intrusive while playing.

The debug information is now enabled by default and can be disabled in the Gameplay tab of the Settings.

Network indicator icons have been removed.

TDM match results will now show players who’ve recently left the match.

Quantity button now works correctly when converting Blue Coupons to BP.

Other changes

Slight visual changes to Arcade matchmaking UI to be more consistent with public matches.

TDM UI has been improved.

Eliminated decimal points from the scores for better readability.

Panzerfaust and Mosin-Nagant have been added to Training Mode.

Tommy Gun’s icon has been updated to reflect the recently added rails.

Skins and items

Image via PUBG Corporation

New skins have been added.

Dinoland T-shirts (Available April 22, until July 22)

Labor Day skins (Available April 29, until May 27)

Flying Chicken Neck Pillow

“Baby Bear” Sleep Mask

Sleep Mask

Bug fixes

Gameplay

Crouching/standing repeatedly while ADS could cause the animation transition to stutter.

No ADS transition animation while using the Canted Sight.

Players could clip through walls/ceilings of buildings by vaulting or using ledge-grab.

This issue was fixed with weekly maintenance April 9.

Player’s view would momentarily be obstructed by any large backpack while ADS in a Motor Glider.

Players could ADS briefly after entering the BRDM.

When reviving in FPP the camera would sometimes be in the incorrect position.

Healing/boosting prevented the passenger of a buggy from turning correctly.

While prone in TPP players could ADS to unintended angles without their lower body rotating.

Players could unintentionally use AR/DMR/SR in the Motorcycle’s rear seat.

Characters would lean to the left while driving a Motorcycle after breaking destructible fences.

Player’s camera would detach from the character after reloading a weapon while ADS in a Motor Glider.

While holding throwables, in certain situations they could fall to the ground and emit effects for that player, without the grenade actually being used.

Flare Gun could float mid-air while looking at the sky and pressing the ‘Inspect’ key.

When a Molotov was shot mid-air flames wouldn’t propagate on the ground beneath the point of explosion.

Throwable trajectory line wouldn’t line up with the direction the character was facing while in a vehicle.

Player’s body could contort while aiming with a melee weapons while in a vehicles passenger seat.

Tommy Gun’s rear sight would disappear in certain situations.

Sound

Footsteps would be muffled after exiting a Motor Glider.

UMP45 gunshots could be heard further away than intended.

.Bullet ricochet sounds weren’t being played.

UI/UX

Blank items could sometimes be displayed in the inventory UI.

Current Season menu in the Career tab wouldn’t display this season’s data.

Some BP items would appear to be purchasable when you have insufficient BP to make the purchase.

Red Dot & Holo Sight didn’t mention Tommy Gun under “Attachable Weapons.”

Team UI didn’t display properly in observer mode while observing a player after they’d crashed.

When using a Flare Gun the Special Care Package UI wouldn’t light up green in certain situations.

Weapon mastery

DBS stats weren’t being recorded.

Win94 kills were being recorded under the DBS.

Skin and item