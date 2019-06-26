Dead Space’s creator will develop a narrative-based PUBG game

PUBG Corp is launching a new that will develop an original narrative within the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds universe. Glen Schofield, Dead Space’s creator and formerly Sledgehammer Games, a studio that worked on Call of Duty, will lead the studio, called Striking Distance.



Schofield, unsurprisingly, said he’s “proud and honored” to lead the new venture. He said he’s looking forward to explore the freedom of the PUBG universe and the opportunities that it offers, which should go beyond battle royale.



This announcement may move the game to other directions beyond the battle royale genre. Brendan Greene, PUBG’s creator, has been working with a department of the company called PUBG Special Projects since March 2019.



With a new game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will aim to stay relevant in the market. PUBG lost a bit of steam since 2018, as other battle royale games, like Fortnite and Apex Legends, launched and took over a sizable chunk of the market.