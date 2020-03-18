Beta for PUBG Mobile’s Chinese version receives changes to Miramar

The latest beta for Game for Peace, the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, has brought alterations to the Miramar map, attached a scope on the Win94 rifle, and introduced a new vehicle, according to PUBG Mobile YouTuber Mr. GHOST GAMING.

A lot of new locations were added to Miramar in the beta, according to the YouTuber. This includes a new oasis area in the north, a new city in the northwest, a speeding track, and even some wilderness along with several road map adjustments.

Screengrab via Tencent and Mr. GHOST GAMING

The Win94 rifle has been equipped with a 2.7x scope by default. The gun is despised by many people right now, but a lot of players may start using it if this addition makes its way to the global version of the game.

Screengrab via Tencent and Mr. GHOST GAMING

The Golden Mirado was also spotted in the beta.

Screengrab via Tencent and Mr. GHOST GAMING

The playzone mechanics were changed in the Game for Peace beta, too. While the exact details weren’t revealed in the video posted by Mr. GHOST GAMING, it seemed similar to the changes the PC version of PUBG has received.

In the PC version, an “inner blue zone” appears from the start of the match until the next phase of the safe zone. This “inner blue zone” reveals the location of where the next circle will be. This mechanic acts as a deterrent for annoying campers.

Usually, new features arrive in the Chinese version before making their way to the global version. It’s unconfirmed if fans will get to see these changes in the global version, however.