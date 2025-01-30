All Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 voice actors, listed

While you shouldn’t need a reason to put yourself in danger to save the innocent orphans in Poppy Playtime, it sure helps to have great voice actors on board who will effectively bring these characters to life, pulling on our heartstrings and striking fear in our hearts.

Recommended Videos

Here are all the voice actors in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4.

All Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 voice actors

What sets Poppy Playtime apart isn’t for its story, chase sequence, or furry characters. Rather, it’s the cast of characters whose lines are delivered by an excellent cast that truly breathes life into each chapter. Poppy Playtime wouldn’t hit as hard without the strong delivery from the voice actors, who create impactful moments even with the simplest of lines. This is what a lot of indie horror is sadly missing as voice acting can move a game from average to great, but the actors need to know how to deliver emotion and truly become their character. This is what every voice actor does in Poppy Playtime.

Here are the main characters you’ll get to meet and listen to throughout the fourth chapter, Safe Haven in Poppy Playtime.

Poppy Playtime

Where was she during The Hour of Joy? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Voice actor: Nola Klop

Poppy feels like the leading star, not just because the game is named after her. She is a strong character who is tackling a myriad of problems on her shoulders. The weight of Playtime rests solely on her and that responsibility puts a massive target on her back. Poppy remains one of the most mysterious figures in the series, as her motives are always up for discussion. Whether she’s truly good or if The Player is being used as a pawn remains uncertain, but we’re here for the wicked journey anyway.

Harley Sawyer (The Doctor)

Is what he said about Poppy true? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Voice actor: Baldwin Williams Jr.

The leading antagonist of Safe Haven, The Doctor is one of the many experiments you’ll meet in this chapter. He is a classic villain, being highly intelligent and downright evil. His intellect is shown throughout this chapter as he observes The Player, putting them in dangerous situations as a test. A mix of business and leisure, The Doctor enjoys putting others in harms way in the name of science, and he enjoys doing so. The Doctor’s voice carries this chapter on its back.

Doey the Doughman

You “knead” him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Voice actor: Michael Kovach

Doey the Doughman is the newest ally to join The Player on their journey to Playtime Prison. His character has one of those voices that sound harmless, innocent, and dim. It resembles Patrick Star, making him a character you want to naturally trust. Doey is by far the most interesting character in Safe Haven; both for his origin and his part to play inside Playtime. He has moments that’ll make you question whether he’s truly on your side. But, can you really trust anyone in Poppy Playtime—regardless of what they sound like?

Poppy Playtime: Full voice actor list in Safe Haven

Voice actor Character(s) Also known for Nola Klop Poppy

Stella Greyber Narrator in Bramble: The Mountain King. Michael Kovach Doey the Doughman

Rich

Scientist no. four Jax in The Amazing Digital Circus. Jonna-Lynn Alonso Ollie

Specialist no. three R.P.G in Coreupt. Baldwin Williams Jr. The Doctor DogDay and Harley Sawyer in Poppy Playtime: Deep Sleep Meggie-Elise Scout

Child no. two

Boy no. one Fuchsia in Strinova. Robin Nelson Leith Pierre Officer Paul Ease, Evil Printer, and Robin Nelsonson in Mike & Zach. Reece Bridger Kid

Toy no. two

Specialist no. one Shawn, Cameraman, and Robot in Life Makeover. Valentín Ángel Fernández Norm

Scientist no. three

Toy no. one

Specialist no. four Jeremy in Cabin Tales. Romulo Bernal Warden

Tour Guide Payapi and Kevin in Mechamato. Alejandro Saab Father

Guard no. one Gabimaru in Hell’s Paradise. Oliver Smith Warrenbach

Scientist no. one MacGavin in The Strata. Chris Tester Eddie

KickinChicken

Scientist no. two Heinrix can Calox in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Alex Rochon Pianosaurus

Toy no. four Captain Samuel Keller in Cabin Tales. Emily Grotz Mofther Elise Geltz in Restless Shores: A Podcast Soap Opera. Nicholas Rose Jack – Eric True Medic Toy

Toy no. three NIghtmare tape, Critter sounds, and The Prototype in Poppy Playtime. Elijah Delaney Odd Ed

Toy no. five

KickinChicken cut-out

DogDay cut-out Bonehead in Adventure Mode. Avalon Delaney Hoppy

Izzy

Counselor

CraftyCorn Cut-out Bubbles and Meep in Adventure Mode. Madeline Schroeder PickyPiggy Stiffany in Adventure Mode. Ben Rooker Yarnaby Critter sounds in Poppy Playtime. Joaquín Augusto Specialist no. two Armadillo Sheriff in Wrath of the Tarot Kings. Andony “Nized” Ventura Specialist no. five Locker 79. Layne Price Boy no. two

Child no. one Small Smiling Critters in Poppy Playtime: Deep Sleep. Sean Chiplock Dr. White Revali, Teba, and Great Deku Tree in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Micah Preciado Bubba Bubbphant cut-out

Huggy Wuggy cut-out P.J. Pug-A-Pillar cut-out and Bron cut-out in Poppy Playtime. Elsie Lovelock Moomy Long Legs cut-out Queen of Elda in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy