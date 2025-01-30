Forgot password
All Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 voice actors, listed

Which voice will you put your trust in?
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|

Published: Jan 30, 2025

While you shouldn’t need a reason to put yourself in danger to save the innocent orphans in Poppy Playtime, it sure helps to have great voice actors on board who will effectively bring these characters to life, pulling on our heartstrings and striking fear in our hearts.

Here are all the voice actors in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4.

Table of contents

All Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 voice actors

What sets Poppy Playtime apart isn’t for its story, chase sequence, or furry characters. Rather, it’s the cast of characters whose lines are delivered by an excellent cast that truly breathes life into each chapter. Poppy Playtime wouldn’t hit as hard without the strong delivery from the voice actors, who create impactful moments even with the simplest of lines. This is what a lot of indie horror is sadly missing as voice acting can move a game from average to great, but the actors need to know how to deliver emotion and truly become their character. This is what every voice actor does in Poppy Playtime.

Here are the main characters you’ll get to meet and listen to throughout the fourth chapter, Safe Haven in Poppy Playtime.

Poppy Playtime

Kissy Missy looking up with Poppy on her shoulder as she talks to The Player in Poppy Playtime Chapter 4
Where was she during The Hour of Joy? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Voice actor: Nola Klop

Poppy feels like the leading star, not just because the game is named after her. She is a strong character who is tackling a myriad of problems on her shoulders. The weight of Playtime rests solely on her and that responsibility puts a massive target on her back. Poppy remains one of the most mysterious figures in the series, as her motives are always up for discussion. Whether she’s truly good or if The Player is being used as a pawn remains uncertain, but we’re here for the wicked journey anyway.

Harley Sawyer (The Doctor)

One of the security bots controlled by The Doctor in Poppy Playtime Chapter 4
Is what he said about Poppy true? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Voice actor: Baldwin Williams Jr.

The leading antagonist of Safe Haven, The Doctor is one of the many experiments you’ll meet in this chapter. He is a classic villain, being highly intelligent and downright evil. His intellect is shown throughout this chapter as he observes The Player, putting them in dangerous situations as a test. A mix of business and leisure, The Doctor enjoys putting others in harms way in the name of science, and he enjoys doing so. The Doctor’s voice carries this chapter on its back.

Doey the Doughman

Doey's introduction in Poppy Playtime Chapter 4
You “knead” him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Voice actor: Michael Kovach

Doey the Doughman is the newest ally to join The Player on their journey to Playtime Prison. His character has one of those voices that sound harmless, innocent, and dim. It resembles Patrick Star, making him a character you want to naturally trust. Doey is by far the most interesting character in Safe Haven; both for his origin and his part to play inside Playtime. He has moments that’ll make you question whether he’s truly on your side. But, can you really trust anyone in Poppy Playtime—regardless of what they sound like?

Poppy Playtime: Full voice actor list in Safe Haven

Voice actorCharacter(s)Also known for
Nola KlopPoppy
Stella Greyber		Narrator in Bramble: The Mountain King.
Michael KovachDoey the Doughman
Rich
Scientist no. four		Jax in The Amazing Digital Circus.
Jonna-Lynn AlonsoOllie
Specialist no. three		R.P.G in Coreupt.
Baldwin Williams Jr.The DoctorDogDay and Harley Sawyer in Poppy Playtime: Deep Sleep
Meggie-EliseScout
Child no. two
Boy no. one		Fuchsia in Strinova.
Robin NelsonLeith PierreOfficer Paul Ease, Evil Printer, and Robin Nelsonson in Mike & Zach.
Reece BridgerKid
Toy no. two
Specialist no. one		Shawn, Cameraman, and Robot in Life Makeover.
Valentín Ángel FernándezNorm
Scientist no. three
Toy no. one
Specialist no. four		Jeremy in Cabin Tales.
Romulo BernalWarden
Tour Guide		Payapi and Kevin in Mechamato.
Alejandro SaabFather
Guard no. one		Gabimaru in Hell’s Paradise.
Oliver SmithWarrenbach
Scientist no. one		MacGavin in The Strata.
Chris TesterEddie
KickinChicken
Scientist no. two		Heinrix can Calox in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.
Alex RochonPianosaurus
Toy no. four		Captain Samuel Keller in Cabin Tales.
Emily GrotzMoftherElise Geltz in Restless Shores: A Podcast Soap Opera.
Nicholas RoseJack
Eric TrueMedic Toy
Toy no. three		NIghtmare tape, Critter sounds, and The Prototype in Poppy Playtime.
Elijah DelaneyOdd Ed
Toy no. five
KickinChicken cut-out
DogDay cut-out		Bonehead in Adventure Mode.
Avalon DelaneyHoppy
Izzy
Counselor
CraftyCorn Cut-out		Bubbles and Meep in Adventure Mode.
Madeline SchroederPickyPiggyStiffany in Adventure Mode.
Ben RookerYarnabyCritter sounds in Poppy Playtime.
Joaquín AugustoSpecialist no. twoArmadillo Sheriff in Wrath of the Tarot Kings.
Andony “Nized” VenturaSpecialist no. fiveLocker 79.
Layne PriceBoy no. two
Child no. one		Small Smiling Critters in Poppy Playtime: Deep Sleep.
Sean ChiplockDr. White Revali, Teba, and Great Deku Tree in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Micah PreciadoBubba Bubbphant cut-out
Huggy Wuggy cut-out		P.J. Pug-A-Pillar cut-out and Bron cut-out in Poppy Playtime.
Elsie LovelockMoomy Long Legs cut-outQueen of Elda in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
