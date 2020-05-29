Zekrom will join Pokémon Go raids on June 16

Trainers finally have a date for when Zekrom will be making its Pokémon Go debut. It will be replacing Reshiram on June 16 in the raid pool, Niantic announced today.

The second of the Tao Trio from Pokémon Black and White and Black 2/White 2 will be appearing in five-star raids next month, leaving only Kyurem unaccounted for.

June is a few days away! Get ready for Zekrom’s debut and more.https://t.co/ooGZwgjoWO pic.twitter.com/ZU1NFG5bWV — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 29, 2020

The Dragon of Truth will also receive its own set of Raid Hours to celebrate its arrival. Much like Reshiram, these events will be held every Wednesday after Zekrom releases.

June 17: 6pm to 7pm local time

June 24: 6pm to 7pm local time

July 1: 6pm to 7pm local time

There are still two Reshiram Raid Hours scheduled before Zekrom replaces its counterpart in the game, so you should take advantage of those while you can.

June 3: 6pm to 7pm local time

June 10: 6pm to 7pm local time

Make sure you capture at least two of each Unovan Dragon during their raid times because there’s still a chance that Kyurem-White and Kyurem-Black will be introduced and require you to fuse your Legendary Pokémon together—that is unless Niantic plans on making them completely separate event Pokémon.

You’ll likely have three weeks to capture Zekrom if Reshiram’s timeframe is anything to base it on. And if that holds true, Kyurem will be added to the game sometime around July 4.