You can watch a Snorlax sleep over 100 hours for a chance at Pokémon surprises

Everybody loves to sleep, right? Well, not as much as Snorlax, who started a 144-hour sleep ASMR live stream marathon on July 14 in celebration of the Pokémon Sleep launch.

The stream started at 2am on July 14 and is set to last for 144 hours. During the broadcast, we can watch Snorlax sleeping alongside some Pokémon friends like Bulbasaur and Pikachu. It’s a fun little idea that is set to commemorate the launch of Pokémon Sleep, though, we’d be lying if we said it doesn’t make us feel sleepy as well.

During the live stream, fans may write messages such as “Goodnight Snorlax,” which slowly fills out the bar in the top right corner. When that is full, Snorlax wakes up, eats a quick snack, and promptly goes back to sleep. What a beautiful way to live.

Well Snorlax just sent out a lot of sleep energy and reset its meter pic.twitter.com/ULEGBcAXsX — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) July 14, 2023

All that is broadcasted to chill, relaxing music. At the time of publishing, around 2,000 viewers are watching Snorlax have a nap. Or maybe they’re having a nap as well, with the stream on. That sounds like a perfect activity idea for Friday.

The Pokémon Sleep application itself is set to release on July 14. Its goal is to improve your sleep by measuring it and giving you notifications about when you should go to bed (in Pikachu’s familiar voice). It also rates your sleep every night depending on how long you slumbered for.

All in all, Pokémon Sleep is expected to be a healthy app, and we hope it improves the sleep of all Pokémon fans around the world. Sometimes it’s better to finish searching for new Pokémon, call it a day, and take some proper rest.

