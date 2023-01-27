You can solo Pokémon SV’s difficult Unrivaled Greninja Raid with this decisive Pokémon

The Pokémon community has come together to take down one of its more challenging opponents yet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new Unrivaled Greninja raid, and one redditor has a rock-solid strategy for soloing the battle without the need for co-op.

The key to the battle is one specific Pokémon, and it’s one of the franchise’s derpiest and most lovable one. The method posted on Reddit features none other than the Slowbro acquired from the previous Cinderace raid in Pokémon SV.

Screengrab via [Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/PokemonScarletViolet/comments/10m743o/if_youre_doing_it_solo_the_slowbro_from_the)

“Raid Greninja is a SPECIAL attacker,” said Su_Impact on Reddit. “Its only physical move is Night Slash and it is really copium. My Slowbro has no Def EVs and it can easily tank them all after just one Iron Defense.”

The first method was re-worked multiple times, showing the poster’s dedication to figuring out a consistent solo method for players who may not have others to join up with or just want to deal with the big frog themselves.

The strategy involves using Iron Defense on the first two turns, and Slack Off on the third. Greninja will then use a debuff ability, and turns four through nine are for Iron Defense and Nasty Plot to build up power. After turn 10, the plan is to then spam Stored Power to break Greninja’s shield and finish him off.

“This strategy is very consistent and doesn’t rely on AI teammates doing anything, although having an AI Intimidate Arcanine helps you to tank more Night Slashes,” the redditor said.

Your results may vary with this method, but the time is now to try it out in this challenging raid before it’s gone.