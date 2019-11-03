Yamper and Corviknight evolutions apparently leaked for Pokémon Sword and Shield

It’s the season of leaks for Pokémon Sword and Shield and a few new evolutions have surfaced ahead of the game’s release on Nov. 15.

Along with a host of new Pokémon, new images have reportedly surfaced online showcasing Yamper and Corviknight’s evolution, finally giving fans an idea of what they can expect to see in the wild.

Centro Pokémon LEAKS on Twitter Rookidee

Centro Pokémon LEAKS on Twitter Corvisquire

Corviknight is apparently the last evolution of Rookidee, who evolves into Corvisquire before turning into Corviknight. The name is an obvious play on the ranks of a knight in medieval times.

Centro Pokémon LEAKS on Twitter Evolución de Yamper.

As for Yamper, the small electric Corgi seems to evolve into something called Boltund, a hound-like Pokémon that is a lot taller and slimmer than its counterpart.

Of course, all these images could be fake but they seem to stem from the same source that has given us Pokémon like Rillaboom and Cinderace, so they do seem to point at some level of legitimacy.

Related: Scorbunny’s evolutions Raboot, Cinderace have seemingly leaked for Pokemon Sword and Shield

Still, take it with a pinch of salt until the game’s release in a couple of weeks. Pokémon Sword and Shield released worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.