Wo-Chien among newly revealed Pokémon OCG Snow Hazard, Clay Burst cards

All four Treasure of Ruin have now been unearthed.

The last member of the Treasures of Ruin has finally been revealed for Pokémon OCG’s upcoming dual-set Snow Hazard and Clay Burst.

In the Pokémon Company’s latest card reveal drop Wo-Chien ex was revealed in all its glory. This Grass and Dark-type Pokémon is the last of Scarlet and Vioilet’s hidden legendaries to be revealed for the upcoming release.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Last week when The Pokémon Company announced these new sets Chien-Pao, Chi-Yu, and Ting-Lu were featured. The first two of these Pokémon also feature on the product packaging for the set.

Wo-Chien, like the others, is bursting through its art frame in the newly minted ex card, but this treasure isn’t the only new announcement. One of Scarlet and Violet’s original Pokémon Flamigo will join the OCG with this set and also get its own art rare card. In this artwork, you’ll see an entire group of Flamigo standing in formation.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Outside of these two cards, the rest of today’s newly revealed additions are reasonably minor. Regular cards for Spiritomb, Murkrow, Hoppip, and its evolutions all show up. Giacomo gets a new trainer card as well as two locations. You can check out translations for all of these cards via PokeBeach here.

Snow Hazard and Clay Burst are set to arrive in Japan as part of their April 14 release. For those in the West eager to get their hands on these cards sadly we’ll need to wait until later in the year for them to land in the TCG.

Right now it seems most likely Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will be joined with cards from Triple Beat to make up June’s Paldea Evolved TCG release.

It’s not all bad news for TCG players and collectors, however, as next week will see the long-awaited arrival of Scarlet and Violet’s base set.