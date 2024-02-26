Category:
Why is the sky purple in Pokémon Go?

There's no need to panic.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Published: Feb 25, 2024 07:30 pm
A player traveling with Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga.
Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go is always changing, but one of the most drastic changes players have noticed is the new purple sky coming and going during recent events.

With Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh in full swing, it shouldn’t be too surprising to see something like this, but it also isn’t immediately obvious what it means. The good news is this purple sky is a great thing and the reason it’s happening is super simple. Before you start freaking out, here’s what you need to know about Pokémon Go‘s purple sky.

Pokémon Go purple sky, explained

Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga floating in space.
It’s a matter of space and time. Image via Niantic

The purple sky in Pokémon Go is very closely tied to the new Space-Time Anomaly mechanic introduced in the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global event. Each day during the event, the sky turns purple depending on the active habitat hours. The feature runs in two habitats: the Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon. During this time, you’ll be able to find Pokémon from the Hisui region that will be available to catch.

Hisui Pokémon will appear in the wild and via raids during the time there are Space-Time Anomaly active. These include a ton of new shinies to be caught and other unique Pokémon, so now is the best time to catch them. Remember, you won’t see them appear in any other habitats, so take advantage of the Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon hours.

It’s unclear when the purple sky will return to Pokémon Go after the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global event ends, so make sure to make the most of it while you can.

