There’s a new cute addition to the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet lineup, and it may be spookier than people expected since it’s a new and adorable Ghost-type Pokémon.

This morning, The Pokémon Company released a new video showcasing the ghostly pup in a real-world-like perspective of someone hunting Ghost-type Pokémon. They come across a Mimikyu, then a Gengar, and then find what looks like a candle in the ground, but it really turns out that it’s the new Pokémon, Greavard.

As the person says in the video, it sure is cute. It’s got a candle-like structure coming out of its head and looks like a shaggy dog with gray and white hair. It seemingly sucks the energy right out of people who play with it, since when the person in the video tried to play with Greavard, they lost energy quickly before passing out.

Greavard will normally rest underground except for the top part of its head, according to a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet press release. When someone approaches, it will unearth itself and startles people with a spooky cry.

Although it seems that this Pokémon enjoys getting a scare out of people, it’s also pretty friendly. Giving it any attention will make it happy, and it will follow trainers wherever they go. It is one of the easiest Pokémon in Paldea to befriend.

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

Players should be careful about spending too much time around Greavard, though, because it does have the tendency to slowly absorb the life force out of those around it. It also has a very strong bite and can shatter bones with it, so while this friendly little pup wants all of your love and attention, it might be best to do it in small doses.

Pokémon trainers will be able to catch and train their Greavards on Nov. 18 when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launch on the Nintendo Switch.