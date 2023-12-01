Who is Mateo and what does he do in Pokémon Go?

A big draw for Pokémon games is the introduction of new characters players can interact with. Pokémon Go doesn’t have a lot of original NPCs wandering around, but Mateo and his Gift Exchange feature are looking to add more content to Routes—but what exactly does this new NPC do?

Mateo is debuting as part of the Along the Routes event, which will run from Dec. 5 to 8. This will be his first appearance, though he has appeared on at least one piece of promotional art before Niantic confirmed his existence. Now he and his adorable Foongus accessory are going to play a role in trying to turn public opinion on Routes around.

Mateo has appeared once prior to his debut in-game. Image via Niantic

Who is Mateo in Pokémon Go?

Mateo is a Hiker-like NPC created for Pokémon Go and one of only nine named characters to be introduced first in the mobile game. He is described by Niantic as “a researcher who loves to travel.”

He was originally shown on the Pokémon Go Sixth Anniversary promotional art in July 2022 but never mentioned again until Niantic included him in the Along the Routes event announcement. His defining feature, aside from looking like a new take on the classic Hiker Trainer class from the main series, is what looks to be a Foongus plush on his shoulder and a hat covered in measuring tape—a nice nod to his role in the game’s Routes.

Unlike characters such as Professor Willow or the Team Leaders who interact with players in several ways, Mateo has one clear role as of being introduced on Dec. 5.

What does Mateo do in Pokémon Go?

Mateo runs what Niantic has dubbed the Gift Exchange, a method players can use to swap out Gifts they might find while traveling along Routes. This mechanic will let players interact with Mateo while completing Routes in Pokémon Go, accessing the Gift Exchange. Players will leave Gifts with Mateo, which you can then exchange your Gift for, passing along a new Gift to someone else—with a unique Postcard attached if you want to include one.

How do I find Mateo in Pokémon Go?

Upon being added, Niantic notes Mateo has a chance to appear for all players near the end of a Route. He is not guaranteed to show up, but he will appear from Dec. 5 for anyone who actively uses Routes while playing Pokémon Go.

Additional details about Mateo, what he is researching, and if he will play a bigger role in future Pokémon Go content will be shared at a later date.