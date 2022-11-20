Who is Cassiopeia in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before we even begin this article, we want to obviously advise people that there are massive spoiler warnings for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet ahead where we will be explaining one of the big storylines. As such, if you don’t want to be spoiled about anything about the game, no matter how small, we advise you not to continue.

Still here? Good. Then let’s begin.

Cassiopeia is introduced to us in-game as quite a mystery character. She somehow hacked into our phone and had us go along with her plan to destroy Team Star from the very beginning as you work on Mission Starfall together to defeat the five bosses. But who exactly is she? Well that is what we are here to spill for you so this is your last and final warning before we do just that.

Cassiopeia’s identity revealed

If it wasn’t obvious, Cassiopedia’s identity is one of two things.

First, she is the big boss of Team Star, the team you are trying to beat in the first place.

Second, it turns out that she is Penny, the shy trainer wearing the big plush Eevee backpack that has been giving you supplies all this time and was caught being bulled by Team Star at the very beginning of the game.

While we won’t go into much detail on how this is revealed, what her motivations are, etc, as we want to leave it to people to experience in the game itself. It still makes for an interesting, if not quite obvious reveal considering she was the only other main character revealed during the story to not have a big reveal yet.