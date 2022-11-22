Where to get Beast Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like many Pokémon games before it, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a wide array of Poké Balls to choose from, each with its own benefit and specialty. There are 14 total Poké Balls to choose from in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, most being available to purchase in stores across Paldea.

The Beast Ball was first introduced in Generation Seven and has since made a few appearances in following Pokémon titles. The Beast Ball is a type of Poké Ball that was previously used to catch Ultra Beast type Pokémon in previous games, though these have been axed in the long-running franchise’s most recent addition.

Strangely, the Beast Ball is not very effective at catching Pokémon when compared to much higher-cost Poké Balls, or even the standard. Instead, the Beast Ball is more of an archaic relic of past Pokémon games that players can obtain later in the game.

Though not very useful in action, the puzzling Beast Ball is still a considerably rare piece to add to your Pokémon collection. If you are searching for a Beast Ball in Paldea, look no further. This is everything you need to know about acquiring a Beast Ball in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get a Beast Ball in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unlike many Poké Balls, you cannot purchase Beast Balls at any in-game store. Currently, the only known way to acquire a Beast Ball is to completely fill out your Pokédex and return to Jacq, your trainer’s homeroom teacher. Jacq will reward you for completing your Pokédex by giving you the rare Beast Ball, the only known of its kind so far seen in the game.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have no shortage of rare Pokémon that players can hunt after, including legendary Pokémon, Paradox, and others. Though the Beast Ball is unlikely to provide any extra assistance in finally capturing these elusive Pokémon, it is a nice, and rare, trinket to keep in your arsenal of Poké Balls.