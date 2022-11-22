Where to get and use Bottle Caps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

No resource goes to waste in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Throughout your adventures in the game, you’ll collect various items that can be used in the later stages of the game to progress further.

As a part of your ever-lasting challenge of training your Pokémon to its limits, you’ll need access to Bottle Caps. Despite having an ordinary name, these items allow you to unlock certain services from NPCs that can end up being vital for your ongoing endeavor.

While it’s possible to find Bottle Caps on the map without spending any Poké Dollars, that will require a significant time investment. The fastest way to acquire Bottle Caps will be through purchasing them and here’s how you can do that.

How to get and use Bottle Caps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Before players can acquire Bottle Caps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, they’ll need to beat six Gyms.

Head down to the Delibird Presents Shop.

Complete the necessary interactions to bring up the item list where you’ll find Bottle Caps.

Each Bottle Cap will cost 20,000 Poké Dollars.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Alternatively, players can also acquire Bottle Caps by defeating four and five star Tera Raids. You can complete these Raids in the overworld or through the Tera Raid finder.

If you’re looking to use your Bottle Caps, you’ll need to go back to the NPC that requires you to use them for unlocking a service. For example, the NPC found in the snowy hills of Montenevera requires players to spend a Bottle Cap so they can unlock Hyper Training for their Pokémon.

In this series of interactions, you’ll also find out which stat of your Pokémon you could improve with your Bottle Cap, so make sure to read the menu items.