Where to find Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The new Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an ancient version of what Sinnoh would become. And given this, there are a ton of similarities. One of these is the legendary Pokémon that roam around the land.

Fans will be pleased to know that the Lake Trio is back and still as important as ever. If you’re trying to catch every legendary Pokémon in the game, you’ll need to know where and when you can find them.

While you’ll need to complete quite a bit of the game to get to them, it’s something every player can do. Here’s everything you’ll need to know.

Where to find Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Similar to how it’s handled in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, in Pokémon Legends: Arceus you’ll need to advance through the story before you are able to encounter the lake trio Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf.

You’ll need to progress until you complete mission 13 before you are given the chance to encounter these three mythical Pokémon. The next missions you get will be The Trial of Lake Verity, The Trial of Lake Valor, and The Trial of Lake Acuity, which can be completed in any order.

During these quests, you’ll head to each of the great lakes and inside their respective caves battle an alpha Pokémon before encountering them.

For Mesprit, head to Verity Cavern, Lake Verity in the Obsidian Fieldlands zone.

Azelf will be found in Valor Cavern, Lake Valor at Crimson Mirelands.

Uxie lurks within Acuity Cavern, Lake Acuity within the Alabaster Icelands.

This encounter won’t give you a chance to capture them for yourself. Instead, you’ll need to progress through the story completely and acquire quests from Cogita, returning to their caves where they will be waiting to battle.