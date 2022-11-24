Where to find the Swords Dance TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Swords Dance is a non-damaging Normal-type Pokémon move that was first introduced all the way back in Generation I. It’s still around in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and can be used to sharply increase a Pokémon’s attack.

But while some Pokémon learn it by default, others need to be taught it using a Technical Machine (TM). Swords Dance is TM88 in Scarlet and Violet, and you’ll need to find it first before you can craft more copies of it.

Here’s where to find it during your adventures in Paldea.

How to find the Swords Dance TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Swords Dance TM (TM88) is located at the center of a small, shallow lake inside a crater teeming with Pokémon smack bang in the middle of North Province (Area One) and North Province (Area Two).

You can find the exact location below on the Paldea map.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Once you’ve made your way to that location, you’ll see the Swords Dance TM (TM88) sitting in the middle of the lake on an island with a large, pointed rock. Simply jump down, pick it up, and it’s yours. It’s that simple!

Image via The Pokémon Company

Swords Dance can come in clutch when used strategically. It will give your Pokémon the extra boost it needs in battle to dominate its opponent, especially if it lasts a long time. It’s also regularly used as a mainstay competitive move on the VGC circuit—teams are often built around the power of TM88 and can be devastating.

So, it’s worth going out of your way to find it to bolster your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet party, and if you follow the steps mentioned above, it’s very easy to do!