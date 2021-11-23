Pokémon breeding has become an integral feature of Pokémon games, since it is one of the best ways to get unique Pokémon with hidden abilities and other features.

Breeding Pokémon is reasonably simple and involves players matchmaking two of the same species of Pokémon, one male and one female, or any breedable Pokémon alongside a Ditto inside the Pokémon Nursery.

After leaving them in the Nursery for an unspecified amount of time, you may return to find they have produced an Egg. Once hatched, it will grant you a level one Pokémon from that species’ evolution line.

If you’re trying to get a specific Pokémon to breed fast there are a few ways to speed up the process, with the best through the use of an Oval Charm. This key item will increase the chance of an egg being present when held by a Pokémon whenever you return to the Pokémon Nursery.

Where to find the Oval Charm in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Image via The Pokémon Company

You’ll receive the Oval Charm as a gift from Morimoto after defeating him in battle. Before you can battle Morimoto for this item, you’ll first need to defeat the Elite Four.

Morimoto can be located within the pool at the Valor Lakefront on Route 213. His party consists of Spiritomb, Ambipom, Hippowdon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon. These Pokémon are all within the level 60s, so makes sure you have an appropriately levelled party.

Once you win, you’ll receive the Oval Charm, which can be located in your Key Items pocket.