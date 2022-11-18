Where to find the Master Ball in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

At the end of every road, there is but one option trainers have to ensure that catch of a Pokémon without fail—the Master Ball.

Coded so that it will never let a wild Pokémon break out after it is used, the Master Ball has been included in every classic iteration of Pokémon and is a series staple. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are no different. Players will still be able to receive the coveted item, though the method has changed slightly.

Typically, the Master Ball is given to players before the climax of their journey in a Pokémon game as a sort of reward leading into a larger encounter—typically right ahead of the boxart Legendary Pokémon battle. But since Gen IX doesn’t have a story that follows a single thread, Game Freak has adjusted the timing for when the Master Ball becomes available.

How to get the Master Ball in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screengrab via Nintendo

Because you can tackle the three-pronged story of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in any order you please, there isn’t a singular point where Game Freak could slot the Master Ball in as a reward.

This was likely due to what the Master Ball signals for previous Pokémon games since it typically acts as a marker to tell players their journey is coming to an end—which the developers would not want to imply in an open-world adventure. As a result, you actually have to complete the game’s story entirely before you can even get the ultimate capture tool.

As soon as you roll credits on your version of choice, head back to the Academy and talk to director Clavell, who will greet you and hand over the Master Ball. There are a few story implications involved in the interaction, so we will leave it at that for now.