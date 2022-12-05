Where to find the Light Screen TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Light Screen is a non-damaging Psychic-type Pokémon move introduced in Generation I. As the name suggests, it puts up a “wall of light” that reduces damage from special moves for five turns.

It’s highly-desirable in competitive Pokémon battling, and for that reason, is one of the most sought-after TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

And the best part is, the TM is very easy to find!

Where to find Light Screen TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Light Screen TM can be found in the heart of Levincia, the region’s bustling major business hub located in East Province (Area Two). You’ll miss it if you don’t know where to look. It’s located at the flag icon pictured below.

Image via The Pokémon Company

From the Levincia (South) Pokémon Centre, take the path heading north and cross the small ramp leading into the center of the city, which is essentially a paved circle with water below.

Turn right, and look for the descending staircase pictured below.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Make your way down the stairs, and when you reach the bottom, turn right. You’ll see the TM tucked away in a corner past a garage door.

Head on over and pick it up, and it’ll be yours!

Image via The Pokémon Company

You can also find the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TM along the southern ledge of the Asado Desert, roughly towards the middle area, but the one located in Levincia is easier to come by considering everyone will visit the city at some point.