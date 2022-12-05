Where to find the Calm Mind TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It's worth picking up and it's easy to find.

Calm Mind is a non-damaging Psychic-type move that boosts a Pokémon’s Special Attack and Special Defense simultaneously. It was introduced in Generation III, and has been a staple move in the competitive scene for some trainers ever since.

That trend has continued in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but before you can add it to your arsenal, you’ll have to find it.

Fortunately, it’s very easy to find, and it can be done early in the game.

Where to find Calm Mind (TM129) in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The easiest and most convenient place to find the Calm Mind TM is in South Province (Area Five). You can find it sitting in the open on the ground at the exact location pictured below.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Once you’ve headed there, make your way down the slope and head towards the little pool of water sitting below. The Calm Mind TM will be right next to it, besides some grass on its left. If you’ve headed to the right location, you can’t miss it!

Just bear in mind you may need to fend off some Psyducks.

The cute little yellow ducks have made themselves at home in the area, and although they’ll be minding their business in the water, you might draw their attention.

Image via The Pokémon Company

If you’ve followed these steps, the Calm Mind TM will be yours.

Quite a few powerful Pokémon can learn it, including Armarouge, Espeon, Flareon, Flutter Mane, Gardevoir, Iron Valiant, Jolteon, Leafeon, Lucario, Miraidon, Scream Tail, Sylveon, Umbreon, Vaporeon, and Volcarona.

It’s a pretty long list, so it’s worth finding—even if you don’t intend to use it soon. The day will come, especially after you’ve embarked on a quest to take on the best trainers in ranked.