Where to find the Beast Ball in Pokémon Sword and Shield

The Beast Ball from Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon has returned in Sword and Shield and is arguably the hardest of the Poké Balls to come across.

The Beast Ball can only be acquired through special means, and while its fun to have one of every Poké Ball in your inventory, the Beast Ball is something that you mainly use to show off. The chances of catching a Pokémon in it are extremely low and with no Ultra Beasts in the game, it is practically useless.

Still, if you want one, there’s a way to obtain it—two ways, in fact.

The first method players can get their hands on the Beast Ball in Pokémon Sword and Shield is through the random vendor in Stow-on-Side. He will offer a different item every day, and the Beast Ball has a chance of being one of these items if players get lucky.

The last, and easier option, to obtaining the Beast Ball is through the Ball Guy in Wyndon’s main stadium. After completing the game you can take on a slew of trainers again and after being successful, the Ball Guy will give you one of many random rewards, which includes one single Beast Ball.