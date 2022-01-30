Where to find Tao Hua in Galactic Hall in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Players who pick up the request Getting Ahold of New Wares in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are tasked with finding some Hearty Grains and delivering them to an NPC called Tao Hua. However, Tao Hua seems to be a bit hard to find.

The marker for the quest puts Tao Hua at the Galactic Hall, but players may have a bit of trouble finding him once they enter the building due to its massive size and numerous floors.

Tao Hua is in the basement of the Galactic Hall, and players can easily reach him by running past the staircase that goes to the upper floor and turning right or left before they enter Cyllene’s office. Players will need to run along a railing, then there will be a staircase leading down to the basement of the Galactic Hall.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Once you’re in the basement, there is an open door with a white symbol on a green background over it. Walk into that room and you’ll find Tao Hua standing there waiting for his Hearty Grains. Give him the items and you’ll receive new items in the general store.

Another tip to easily navigate to request tasks is to open up the Missions and Requests menu and press R to go to the requests. Press A and it will turn on the guidance marker. This will put a white objective marker over where you’ll need to go to complete that request.