Pokémon fans can get plenty of their favorite Pokémon in Legends: Arceus, including Sinnoh’s fossil Pokémon.

The two fossil Pokémon, Cranidos and Shieldon, are available to catch during your adventure, but with their rare spawns, you’ll need to know exactly where to look.

Once you’ve ventured through the Hisui region and have access to all of the zones, you’ll be able to head out in search of Shieldon. If you plan on doing this, there’s only one place you’ll want to go.

Where to find Shieldon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Shieldon can only be found in Coronet Highlands within Space-time distortions. In these randomly spawning areas, Shieldon can be seen, although its appearance isn’t a guarantee.

Similarly, you can also find Bastiodon the evolved form of Shieldon in these locations. Given their low spawn rate, you’ll want to check each time you notice a Space-time distortion in the zone.